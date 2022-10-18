Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We've got you covered.

BADMINTON

Oct. 20

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

BEATLES MUSIC

Oct. 21

The Sutcliffes Present Get Back, a tribute to the Beatles Roots and Music: from Memphis, Hamburg, Liverpool, and their final rooftop concert. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $30 and available at EMCS and Eventbrite.

HALLOWEEN DANCE

Oct. 22

West Coast Cabaret Halloween Dance at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 7 p.m. Tickets at Forbes and The Stick.

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 25

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members welcome,, and no experience necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 25

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 25

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

GARDEN CLUB

Oct. 26

Sooke Garden Club meets at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Oct. 29

The Royal Canadian Legion is ready to party just before Halloween with a dance featuring the Love Cats. The fun begins at 8 p.m. at the Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Tickets $20 in advance at the bar.

SPOOKTACULAR

Oct. 30

Cherry Lane Equine hosts a Halloween “Spooktacular” on its farm at 5480 Sooke Rd., featuring costume and pumpkin contests, pony rides and more. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MUSIC

Oct. 30

Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra with soloist Carey Wang at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 2:30 p.m. Tickets and info: sookephil.ca.

BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

Oct. 31

The Otter Point Fire Department hosts its annual bonfire and fireworks with hot chocolate and hot dogs for everyone and goodie bags for the kids. Camp Barnard, 3202 Young Lake Rd., 6:30 p.m.

SPEAKER SERIES

Nov. 2

A Humourous History of B.C. Highways with Dr. Patricia Roy at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.

MUSIC

Nov. 5

Alternative rock band Shale and Taylor Casperson at Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Tickets: EMCS community program office.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 5-6

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

SPEAKER SERIES

Nov. 16

Evolution of Human Language with Dr. John Archibald at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Info: info@sookeregionchamber.com or call 250-642-6112.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

