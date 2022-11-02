Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.
•••
ART SHOW
Nov. 2-13
Focus on Youth, an art show featuring the works of Edward Milne Community School students at Sooke Arts Council Gallery, 2043 Church Rd. Info: sookearts.com.
•••
BADMINTON
Nov. 3
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.
•••
VISL SOCCER
Nov. 4
Sooke Celtic FC vs. Saanich Fusion. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7 p.m.
•••
MUSIC
Nov. 5
Alternative rock band Shale and Taylor Casperson at Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Tickets: EMCS community program office.
•••
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR
Nov. 5-6
Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Nov. 8
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Nov. 8
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
BADMINTON
Nov. 10
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.
•••
REMEMBRANCE DAY
Nov. 11
Local Remembrance Day ceremonies at Royal Canadian Legion cenotaph, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10:45 a.m.
•••
VISL SOCCER
Nov. 11
Sooke Celtic FC vs. Cowichan Oak FC. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7:30 p.m.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Nov. 15
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Nov. 15
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
SPEAKER SERIES
Nov. 16
Evolution of Human Language with Dr. John Archibald at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.
•••
BADMINTON
Nov. 17
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.
•••
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR
Nov. 18, 19, 20
The All Sooke Arts and Craft show is at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd.
•••
MUSIC
Nov. 18
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly Coffee House at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., at 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.
•••
CELEBRATE SOOKE
Nov. 19
Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/BEASooke2022.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Nov. 22
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Nov. 22
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
BADMINTON
Nov. 24
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.
•••
VISL SOCCER
Nov. 25
Sooke Celtic FC vs. Vic West FC. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7 p.m.
•••
BAKE SALE
Nov. 26
Ayre Manor Lodge annual craft and bake sale at Ayre Manor Lodge, 6744 Ayre Rd., 10 a.m.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Nov. 29
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Nov. 29
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR
Dec. 10-11
Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.
–
–
