Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We've got you covered.

•••

ART SHOW

Nov. 2-13

Focus on Youth, an art show featuring the works of Edward Milne Community School students at Sooke Arts Council Gallery, 2043 Church Rd. Info: sookearts.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Nov. 3

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Nov. 4

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Saanich Fusion. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7 p.m.

•••

MUSIC

Nov. 5

Alternative rock band Shale and Taylor Casperson at Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Tickets: EMCS community program office.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 5-6

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Nov. 8

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Nov. 8

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

BADMINTON

Nov. 10

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

REMEMBRANCE DAY

Nov. 11

Local Remembrance Day ceremonies at Royal Canadian Legion cenotaph, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10:45 a.m.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Nov. 11

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Cowichan Oak FC. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7:30 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Nov. 15

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Nov. 15

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SPEAKER SERIES

Nov. 16

Evolution of Human Language with Dr. John Archibald at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.

•••

BADMINTON

Nov. 17

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 18, 19, 20

The All Sooke Arts and Craft show is at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd.

•••

MUSIC

Nov. 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly Coffee House at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., at 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/BEASooke2022.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Nov. 22

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Nov. 22

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

BADMINTON

Nov. 24

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Nov. 25

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Vic West FC. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7 p.m.

•••

BAKE SALE

Nov. 26

Ayre Manor Lodge annual craft and bake sale at Ayre Manor Lodge, 6744 Ayre Rd., 10 a.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Nov. 29

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Nov. 29

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.


community calendar

