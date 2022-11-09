Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.
•••
ART SHOW
To Nov. 13
Focus on Youth, an art show featuring the works of Edward Milne Community School students at Sooke Arts Council Gallery, 2043 Church Rd. Info: sookearts.com.
•••
BADMINTON
Nov. 10
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.
•••
REMEMBRANCE DAY
Nov. 11
Local Remembrance Day ceremonies at Royal Canadian Legion cenotaph, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10:45 a.m.
•••
VISL SOCCER
Nov. 11
Sooke Celtic FC vs. Cowichan Oak FC. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7:30 p.m.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Nov. 15
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Nov. 15
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
SPEAKER SERIES
Nov. 16
Evolution of Human Language with Dr. John Archibald at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.
•••
BADMINTON
Nov. 17
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.
•••
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR
Nov. 18, 19, 20
The All Sooke Arts and Craft show is at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd.
•••
MUSIC
Nov. 18
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly Coffee House at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., at 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.
•••
SALMON SENSATION
Nov. 19
Salmon have returned to the rivers. CRD staff host fishy-fun activities, crafts and guided walks at Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre, 2895 Sooke River Rd., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•••
CELEBRATE SOOKE
Nov. 19
Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/BEASooke2022.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Nov. 22
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Nov. 22
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
FAMILY NIGHT AT SEAPARC
Nov. 22
Join Sooke Festival Trees for a night of tree decorating, photos with Santa, skating, swimming and more. SEAPARC Leisure Complex, 2168 Phillips Rd., 6 to 8 p.m.
•••
BADMINTON
Nov. 24
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.
•••
VISL SOCCER
Nov. 25
Sooke Celtic FC vs. Vic West FC. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7 p.m.
•••
BAKE SALE
Nov. 26
Ayre Manor Lodge annual craft and bake sale at Ayre Manor Lodge, 6744 Ayre Rd., 10 a.m.
•••
THEATRE
Nov. 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3, 4
Sooke Harbour Players presents Camelot, a pantomime by Ben Crocker. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Info: 250-415-9410.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Nov. 29
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Nov. 29
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
WINTER MARKET
Dec. 3
Start yiour Christmas shopping (if you haven’t already) and support localartisans at the Winter Market. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
•••
PHILHARMONIC CONCERT
Dec. 3
Sooke Philharmonic Chorus with conductor Nicholas Fairbank performs Handel’s Messiah. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info:sookephil.ca.
•••
CHRISTMAS CONCERT
Dec. 9 and 10
Sooke Community Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert at Holy Trinty Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m.
•••
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR
Dec. 10-11
Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.
•••
MUSIC
Dec. 17
Sooke Folk Music Coffee House this month is an open-stage festive fundraiser. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.
–
–