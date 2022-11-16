Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Salmon have returned to the rivers. CRD staff host fishy-fun activities, crafts and guided walks at Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre, 2895 Sooke River Rd., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. (Shutterstock.com)

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Nov. 17

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 18, 19, 20

The All Sooke Arts and Craft show is at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd.

•••

MUSIC

Nov. 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly Coffee House at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., at 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

SALMON SENSATION

Nov. 19

Salmon have returned to the rivers. CRD staff host fishy-fun activities, crafts and guided walks at Charters River Salmon Interpretive Centre, 2895 Sooke River Rd., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•••

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/BEASooke2022.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Nov. 22

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

LECTURE

Nov. 22

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning presents Herbs for the Immune System at Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1:30 p.m.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Nov. 22

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

FAMILY NIGHT AT SEAPARC

Nov. 22

Join Sooke Festival Trees for a night of tree decorating, photos with Santa, skating, swimming and more. SEAPARC Leisure Complex, 2168 Phillips Rd., 6 to 8 p.m.

•••

BADMINTON

Nov. 24

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m., through June 22.

•••

BOOK CLUB

Nov. 24

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning Book Club meets at the Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, at 1:30 p.m.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Nov. 25

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Vic West FC. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7 p.m.

•••

BAKE SALE

Nov. 26

Ayre Manor Lodge annual craft and bake sale at Ayre Manor Lodge, 6744 Ayre Rd., 10 a.m.

•••

THEATRE

Nov. 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3, 4

Sooke Harbour Players presents Camelot, a pantomime by Ben Crocker. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Info: 250-415-9410.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Nov. 29

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Nov. 29

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

BOOK CLUB

Dec. 1

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning Book Club meets at the Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, at 1:30 p.m.

•••

WINTER MARKET

Dec. 3

Start your Christmas shopping (if you haven’t already) and support local artisans at the Winter Market. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•••

PHILHARMONIC CONCERT

Dec. 3

Sooke Philharmonic Chorus with conductor Nicholas Fairbank performs Handel’s Messiah. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info:sookephil.ca.

•••

SANTA PARADE

Dec. 4

Sooke welcomes Santa Claus to town with the annual Santa Parade, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade runs from Church Road to Otter Point Road, with special events at Evergreen Centre.

•••

BOOK CLUB

Dec. 8

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning Book Club meets at the Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, at 1:30 p.m.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 9 and 10

Sooke Community Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert at Holy Trinty Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

MUSIC

Dec. 17

Sooke Folk Music Coffee House this month is an open-stage festive fundraiser. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

–

