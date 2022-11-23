Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

•••

BADMINTON

Nov. 24

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

BOOK CLUB

Nov. 24

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning Book Club meets at the Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, at 1:30 p.m.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Nov. 25

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Vic West FC. Fred Milne Park (The Log), 7 p.m.

•••

BAKE SALE

Nov. 26

Ayre Manor Lodge annual craft and bake sale at Ayre Manor Lodge, 6744 Ayre Rd., 10 a.m.

•••

THEATRE

Nov. 25, 26, 27 and Dec. 2, 3, 4

Sooke Harbour Players presents Camelot, a pantomime by Ben Crocker. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m. Info: 250-415-9410.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Nov. 29

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Nov. 29

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion Hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

BOOK CLUB

Dec. 1

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning Book Club meets at the Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, at 1:30 p.m.

•••

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

Dec. 3

Sooke Lions Club hosts Breakfast with Santa at Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 9 a.m.

•••

WINTER MARKET

Dec. 3

Start your Christmas shopping (if you haven’t already) and support local artists at the Winter Market. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•••

PHILHARMONIC CONCERT

Dec. 3

Sooke Philharmonic Chorus with conductor Nicholas Fairbank performs Handel’s Messiah. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info:sookephil.ca.

•••

SANTA PARADE

Dec. 4

Sooke welcomes Santa Claus to town with the annual Santa Parade, beginning at 5 p.m. The parade runs from Church Road to Otter Point Road, with special events at Evergreen Centre.

•••

BOOK CLUB

Dec. 8

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning Book Club meets at the Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, at 1:30 p.m.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 9 and 10

Sooke Community Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert at Holy Trinty Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 10-11

Choral Evolution presents Carry Us Away – Songs of Unity and Inspiration at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 1.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

SANTA RUN

Dec. 10

Sooke firefighters will take Santa through the community on decorated trucks spreading cheer and collecting monetary donations for the Sooke Christmas Bureau. The event begins at 5 p.m.

•••

MUSIC

Dec. 17

Sooke Folk Music Coffee House this month is an open-stage festive fundraiser. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.



