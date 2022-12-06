Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

FESTIVAL OF TREES

Until Dec. 28

The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser that supports B.C. Children’s Hospital. SEAPARC Leisure Complex, 2168 Phillips Rd. Info: 250-642-8000.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 9 and 10

Sooke Community Choir hosts its annual Christmas concert at Holy Trinty Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 10.

•••

CHRISTMAS CONCERT

Dec. 10-11

Choral Evolution presents Carry Us Away – Songs of Unity and Inspiration at St. Rose of Lima Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 1.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

•••

SANTA RUN

Dec. 10

Sooke firefighters will take Santa through the community on decorated trucks spreading cheer and collecting monetary donations for the Sooke Christmas Bureau. The event begins at 5 p.m.

•••

CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10

Christmas Craft Fair at Christian Life Assembly Church, 6851 West Coast Rd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lunch and goodies will also be available to purchase.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

Dec. 10-11

Sooke Dance Studio presents Nutcracker in a Nutshell at the Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m. Info: www.sookedancestudio.com. Showtimes: 6 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 2 p.m. on Dec. 11.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Dec. 13

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Dec. 13

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

MUSIC

Dec. 17

Sooke Folk Music Coffee House this month is an open-stage festive fundraiser. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Dec. 20

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Dec. 20

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

POLAR BEAR SWIM

Jan. 1

Otter Point Fire Department hosts the annual Polar Bear Swim at Whiffin Spit Park. Registration is at 11:30 a.m.; swim starts at noon. Hot chocolate served after the swim.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 10

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 10

The Sooke Squares starts a new square dancing program upstairs at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., from 2 to 4 p.m. Beginners welcome. No experience is necessary. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

GUIDED HIKE

Jan. 14

The Secret Lives of Wolves. A guided walk for all ages. East Sooke Regional – Aylard Farm parking lot, 1 to 3 p.m.

•••

MONTHLY MOVIE

Jan. 15

Youth for Sooke presents January movie feature – Top Gun: Maverick. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m. Tickets at the door.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 17

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 17

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

GUIDED WALK

Jan. 22

Moss Landscapes of Vancouver Island. Pre-registration required at www.crd.bc.ca/parks-events. Matheson Lake Regional Park, 1:30 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 24

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 24

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AGM

Jan. 26

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual general meeting at the Masonic Lodge, 6544 Throup Rd., 6:30 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 31

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 31

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.



