Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 5

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

CRAFTS FOR KIDS

Jan. 7

This is a free drop-in event that does not require registration. Suitable for ages 5-12 years, but all ages welcome. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 11 a.m. to noon.

•••

KNITTERS AT THE LIBRARY

Jan. 7

Drop by with your projects and enjoy the company of fellow knitting enthusiasts. Crochet and other textile arts are also very welcome to join. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 2 to 4 p.m.

•••

BLOOD DONATIONS

Jan. 9

A blood donation clinic will be held at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd, from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments: blood.ca.

•••

SINGING

Jan.10

The Sooke Community Choir starts a new session at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 6:30 p.m. Non-auditioned, everyone welcome. The choir is preparing for a Sing Out with Sooke’s elementary school choirs and a concert in early May. More info: sookecommunitychoir.com.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 10

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

LIFELONG LEARNING WELCOME

Jan. 10

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning is a volunteer organization offering educational programs and workshops for older adults in the Sooke region. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 10

The Sooke Squares starts a new square dancing program upstairs at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., from 2 to 4 p.m. Beginners welcome. No experience is necessary. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 12

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

GUIDED HIKE

Jan. 14

The Secret Lives of Wolves. A guided walk for all ages. East Sooke Regional Park – Aylard Farm parking lot, 1 to 3 p.m.

•••

MONTHLY MOVIE

Jan. 15

Youth for Sooke presents the January movie feature – Top Gun: Maverick. Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 p.m. Tickets at the door.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 17

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 17

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SINGING

Jan.17

The Sooke Community Choir starts a new session at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 6:30 p.m. Non-auditioned, everyone welcome. The choir is preparing for a Sing Out with Sooke’s elementary school choirs and a concert in early May. More info: sookecommunitychoir.com.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 19

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to Westshore Town Centre. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 19

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 20

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to SEAPARC Leisure Centre. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 21

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it travels to Victoria Health Show. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

Jan. 21

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

HARD TIMES DANCE

Jan. 21

Sooke Lions Club hosts the Hard Times Dance at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 8 p.m. Tickets are available at Pharmasave, Forbes Pharmacy and West Shack Auto.

•••

GUIDED ADULT HIKE

Jan. 22

Learn about moss landscapes on Vancouver Island. Matheson Lake Regional Park main parking lot, 1:30 p.m. Pre-registration required. Visit crd.bc.ca/parks-events.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 24

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 24

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AGM

Jan. 26

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual general meeting at the Masonic Lodge, 6544 Throup Rd., 6:30 p.m.

•••

BADMINTON

Jan. 26

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 27

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it makes a trip to the SEAPARC Leisure Centre for a swim and fitness room. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 p.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

SOOKE SENIORS BUS

Jan. 28

Join the Sooke Seniors Activity Bus as it travels to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria. Meet at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. Registration: sookeregionchn.org/activitybus.

•••

CEDAR BRACELET WORKSHOP

Jan.28

Learn how to make Coast Salish cedar bark rope into bracelets. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 31

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 31

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

WORKSHOP

Feb. 18

Foraging and Dyeing with Plants and Mushrooms: Blending traditional Coast Salish knowledge with science. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

Feb. 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

SOOKE 10K

Feb. 26

Westcoast Sooke 10K starts at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 9 a.m. Registration info: raceroster.com.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

March 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

April 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

May 20

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

community calendarSooke