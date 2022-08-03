Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

THE ART THAT FRAMES US

Through to October

The Sooke Region Museum’s summer exhibit features the many people involved in visual, performing and literary arts in the Sooke Region. Sooke Region Museum, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookeregionmuseum.ca.

THURSDAY NIGHT MARKET

Aug. 4

Thursday Night Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Thursday until Sept. 1. The market is located on the grounds of Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. Info: www.sookeregionmuseum.ca.

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Aug. 6

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

COUGAR ANNIE TALES

Aug. 6

A musical tribute to legendary pioneer Ada Annie Jordan, created and performed by Katrina Kadoski. Ticket price $20. Sooke Region Museum, 8 p.m. Info: katrinakadoski.com.

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Aug. 6

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

SHIRLEY SUNDAY MARKET

Aug. 7

The market is held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., except Shirley Day (Aug. 21) through Labour Day. For more information, please email shirleymarket@gmail.com.

ADULT CO-ED RUGBY

Aug. 7

Learn the unique sport of rugby and improve your fitness. The team practicesd skills in a safe and controlled manner. No experience necessary. Edward ilne Community School, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Info: sookerugby.ca.

ADULT CO-ED SOCCER

Aug. 8

The Sooke Soccer Club is hosting co-ed games for players 15 years and up every Monday. Get in conditioning before the 2022-23 season. Fred Mile Park Turf, 7 p.m.

CANDIDATE INFORMATION SESSION

Aug. 11

The District of Sooke is holding an information session for anyone interested in running in this fall’s civic election. Municipal Hall council chamber, 6 p.m. Info: sooke.ca/elections.

