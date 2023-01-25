Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@sookenewsmirror.com.

DISCUSSION

Jan.26

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Davy the Punk: A Story of Bookies, Toronto the Good, the Mob and My Dad (online), 1 p.m. Register at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE AGM

Jan. 26

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual general meeting at the Masonic Lodge, 6544 Throup Rd., 6:30 p.m.

HORSESHOES

Jan. 28

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

DISCUSSION

Jan. 26

Senior Centre Without Walls – Ask Your Pharmacist (online), 1 p.m. Register online at at sookeregionchn.org/seniors-centre-without-walls.

BADMINTON

Jan. 26

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

CEDAR BRACELET WORKSHOP

Jan.28

Learn how to make Coast Salish cedar bark rope into bracelets. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.

SOOKE QUILTERS

Jan. 30

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Jan. 31

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

HORSESHOES

Jan. 31

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

SQUARE DANCING

Jan. 31

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

DISCUSSION

Jan. 31

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Wild Wise Sooke (online), 7 p.m. Register at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

SINGING

Feb. 1

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

DISCUSSION

Feb. 1

Senior Centre Without Walls – Men’s Talk (online), 1 p.m. Register online at sookeregionchn.org/seniors-centre-without-walls or call 778-365-1878.

MOVIES

Feb. 1

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Movies in the Afternoon – Harbourside Co-housing TV room, 1:30 p.m. Register by email sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

DIGITAL LEARNING

Feb. 2

Senior Centre Without Walls – VLC Digital Learning (online), 1 p.m. Register online at sookeregionchn.org/seniors-centre-without-walls or call 778-365-1878.

BADMINTON

Feb. 2

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 6

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 7

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 7

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

SINGING

Feb. 8

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

BADMINTON

Feb. 9

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

JOB FAIR

Feb. 11

Looking for a job? Head over to the Sooke Job Fair at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Got a question? Email marketing@worklink.bc.ca.

TEA & SYMPHONY

Feb. 12

Join the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra for an afternoon of relaxation, music and refreshments. Sooke Community Hall, 2:30 p.m. Tickets available online, Little Vienna Bakery or Pharmasave.

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 13

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 14

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 14

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

SINGING

Feb. 15

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

BADMINTON

Feb. 16

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

CAREGIVING

Feb. 16

Senior Centre Without Walls – Join Lycia Rodrigues, caregiver support manager for Family Cargivers of B.C., who will address the issues and services to support those who have to take care of a loved one. This is an online event. For more information or to register: sookeregionchn.org or call 778-365-1878.

WORKSHOP

Feb. 18

Foraging and Dyeing with Plants and Mushrooms: Blending traditional Coast Salish knowledge with science. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.

FOLK MUSIC

Feb. 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 20

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 21

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 21

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

SINGING

Feb. 22

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

BADMINTON

Feb. 23

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

SOOKE 10K

Feb. 26

Westcoast Sooke 10K starts at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 9 a.m. Registration info: raceroster.com.

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 27

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

CHAMBER COFFEE

Jan. 27

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 28

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 28

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

MUSIC

March 11

EMCS Society presents rock band Chilliwack at Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd. Tickets are available at the program office by calling 250-642-6371 or email emcsprograms@sd62.bc.ca.

FOLK MUSIC

March 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

COMMUNITY COFFEE

March 20

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

FOLK MUSIC

April 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

TRADE SHOW

April 22

The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show designed to promote local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.

FOLK MUSIC

May 20

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.



