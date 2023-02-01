Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday. Please email kevin.laird@ sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

DIGITAL LEARNING

Feb. 2

Senior Centre Without Walls – VLC Digital Learning (online), 1 p.m. Register online at sookeregionchn.org/seniors-centre-without-walls or call 778-365-1878.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 2

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 4

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

YOUTH THEATRE

Feb. 4

Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society presents Rock of Ages: Youth Edition at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd. Info: amberacademy.ca/events.

•••

WOUNDED WARRIORS

Feb. 5

Wounded Warriors relay runs from Sooke to Sidney. The relay begins at 10 a.m. at the Sooke Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: woundedwarriors.ca.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 6

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 7

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 7

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

PUBLISHING

Feb. 7

Sooke Region Lifelong Learners – Self-Publishing Projects (online), 7 p.m. Register by email at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 7

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

MOVIES

Feb. 8

Sooke Region Lifelong Learners – Movies in the Afternoon. HarbourSide Co-Housing TV room, 1:30 p.m. Register by email at sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

•••

SINGING

Feb. 8

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 9

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

DISCUSSION

Feb. 9

Senior Centre Without Walls – Ask Your Pharmacist (online), 1 p.m. Register online at sookeregionchn.org/seniorscentre-without-walls or phone 778-365-1878.

•••

JOB FAIR

Feb. 11

Looking for a job? Head over to the Sooke Job Fair at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Got a question? Email marketing@worklink.bc.ca.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 11

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

TEA & SYMPHONY

Feb. 12

Join the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra for an afternoon of relaxation, music and refreshments. Sooke Community Hall, 2:30 p.m. Tickets available online, Little Vienna Bakery or Pharmasave.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 13

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 14

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 14

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 14

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SINGING

Feb. 15

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 16

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

CAREGIVING

Feb. 16

Senior Centre Without Walls – Join Lycia Rodrigues, caregiver support manager for Family Cargivers of B.C., who will address the issues and services to support those who have to take care of a loved one. This is an online event. For more information or to register: sookeregionchn.org or call 778-365-1878.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 18

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

WORKSHOP

Feb. 18

Foraging and Dyeing with Plants and Mushrooms: Blending traditional Coast Salish knowledge with science. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

Feb. 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 20

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 21

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 21

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 21

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

SINGING

Feb. 22

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 23

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

BOTTLE DRIVE

Feb. 25

The EMCS Girls soccer team hosts a bottle drive for new uniforms. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 25

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

SOOKE 10K

Feb. 26

Westcoast Sooke 10K starts at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 9 a.m. Registration info: raceroster.com.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 27

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

CHAMBER COFFEE

Feb. 27

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 28

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Road on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 28

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 28

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

MUSIC

March 11

EMCS Society presents rock band Chilliwack at Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd. Tickets are available at the program office by calling 250-642-6371 or email emcsprograms@sd62.bc.ca.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

March 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

COMMUNITY COFFEE

March 20

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

April 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

TRADE SHOW

April 22

The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show designed to promote local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

May 20

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.



