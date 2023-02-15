Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday.
•••
HORSESHOES
Feb. 18
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
•••
FAMILY DAY
Feb. 18
“Aunt Tilly” will offer free tours of Moss Cottage at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., from 11 .am. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.
•••
WORKSHOP
Feb. 18
Foraging and Dyeing with Plants and Mushrooms: Blending traditional Coast Salish knowledge with science. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.
•••
FOLK MUSIC
Feb. 18
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
•••
MEET AND GREET
Feb. 19
Join the Sooke Arts Council for its second meet and greet of the year. Bring ideas and smiles. Sooke Arts Council Gallery, 2043 Church Rd., noon to 4 p.m. Info: sookearts.com.
•••
SOOKE QUILTERS
Feb. 20
The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Feb. 21
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
DISCUSSION
Feb. 21
Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Einstein and Space Time – Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1:30 p.m. Info: www.sookeregionchn.org.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Feb. 21
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
HORSESHOES
Feb. 21
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
•••
SPEAKER SERIES
Feb. 22
Political Correctness, Inclusivity and Freedom of Speech with Dr. Rennie Warburton at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon. Info: 250-642-6351.
•••
MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON
Feb. 22
Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Movies in the Afternoon – Harbourside Co-housing TV room, 6669 Horne Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info: www.sookeregionchn.org.
•••
SINGING
Feb. 22
Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.
•••
SOOKE GARDEN CLUB
Feb. 22
The Sooke Garden Club hosts its monthly meeting at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.
•••
BADMINTON
Feb. 23
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.
•••
COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR
Feb. 25
Sooke Shelter Society hosts Coldest Night of the Year Walk. Evergreen Centre kiosk, 5 p.m. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Info: www.cnoy.org.
•••
BOTTLE DRIVE
Feb. 25
The EMCS Girls soccer team hosts a bottle drive for new uniforms. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
•••
HORSESHOES
Feb. 25
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
•••
SOOKE 10K
Feb. 26
Westcoast Sooke 10K starts at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 9 a.m. Registration info: raceroster.com.
•••
SOOKE QUILTERS
Feb. 27
The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
•••
CHAMBER COFFEE
Feb. 27
Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.
•••
DISCUSSION
Feb. 28
Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Einstein and Space Time – Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1:30 p.m. Info: www.sookeregionchn.org.
•••
HORSESHOES
Feb. 28
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
Feb. 28
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
Feb. 28
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
SPEAKER SERIES
March 8
Cultures of Head Coverings with Nabila Kazmi at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon. Info: 250-642-6351.
•••
MUSIC
March 11
EMCS Society presents rock band Chilliwack at Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd. Tickets are available at the program office by calling 250-642-6371 or email emcsprograms@sd62.bc.ca.
•••
FOLK MUSIC
March 18
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
•••
COMMUNITY COFFEE
March 20
Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.
•••
SEEDY SATURDAY
March 25
Gear up for gardening with Sooke Seedy Saturday at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sookefoodchi.ca.
•••
SPEAKER SERIES
April 5
How “Race” is Made Historically with Dr. Elizabeth Vibert at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon. Info: 250-642-6351.
•••
FOLK MUSIC
April 15
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
•••
TRADE SHOW
April 22
The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show designed to promote local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.
•••
FOLK MUSIC
May 20
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter