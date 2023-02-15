Photo by Oleksandr Berezko - Shutterstock.com

Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 18

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

FAMILY DAY

Feb. 18

“Aunt Tilly” will offer free tours of Moss Cottage at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., from 11 .am. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.

•••

WORKSHOP

Feb. 18

Foraging and Dyeing with Plants and Mushrooms: Blending traditional Coast Salish knowledge with science. Facilitated by Jeff Welch. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 2 to 3 p.m. Pre-registration required.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

Feb. 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

MEET AND GREET

Feb. 19

Join the Sooke Arts Council for its second meet and greet of the year. Bring ideas and smiles. Sooke Arts Council Gallery, 2043 Church Rd., noon to 4 p.m. Info: sookearts.com.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 20

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 21

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

DISCUSSION

Feb. 21

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Einstein and Space Time – Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1:30 p.m. Info: www.sookeregionchn.org.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 21

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 21

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

SPEAKER SERIES

Feb. 22

Political Correctness, Inclusivity and Freedom of Speech with Dr. Rennie Warburton at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon. Info: 250-642-6351.

•••

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Feb. 22

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Movies in the Afternoon – Harbourside Co-housing TV room, 6669 Horne Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info: www.sookeregionchn.org.

•••

SINGING

Feb. 22

Want to join a choir? Check out Choral Evolution. A fun and lively, performance-oriented choir for all abilities. First-rate vocal coaching and professionally sung rehearsal tracks make learning fun and easy. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

SOOKE GARDEN CLUB

Feb. 22

The Sooke Garden Club hosts its monthly meeting at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.

•••

BADMINTON

Feb. 23

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School from 7 to 9 p.m. through June 22.

•••

COLDEST NIGHT OF THE YEAR

Feb. 25

Sooke Shelter Society hosts Coldest Night of the Year Walk. Evergreen Centre kiosk, 5 p.m. Registration begins at 4 p.m. Info: www.cnoy.org.

•••

BOTTLE DRIVE

Feb. 25

The EMCS Girls soccer team hosts a bottle drive for new uniforms. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 25

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

SOOKE 10K

Feb. 26

Westcoast Sooke 10K starts at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 9 a.m. Registration info: raceroster.com.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

Feb. 27

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

CHAMBER COFFEE

Feb. 27

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

•••

DISCUSSION

Feb. 28

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning – Einstein and Space Time – Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1:30 p.m. Info: www.sookeregionchn.org.

•••

HORSESHOES

Feb. 28

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Feb. 28

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

Feb. 28

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SPEAKER SERIES

March 8

Cultures of Head Coverings with Nabila Kazmi at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon. Info: 250-642-6351.

•••

MUSIC

March 11

EMCS Society presents rock band Chilliwack at Sooke Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd. Tickets are available at the program office by calling 250-642-6371 or email emcsprograms@sd62.bc.ca.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

March 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

COMMUNITY COFFEE

March 20

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

•••

SEEDY SATURDAY

March 25

Gear up for gardening with Sooke Seedy Saturday at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sookefoodchi.ca.

•••

SPEAKER SERIES

April 5

How “Race” is Made Historically with Dr. Elizabeth Vibert at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon. Info: 250-642-6351.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

April 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

TRADE SHOW

April 22

The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show designed to promote local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

May 20

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.


