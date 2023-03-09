Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday.
•••
WRESTLING
March 11
Live pro wrestling returns to Sooke Community Centre, 2037 Shields Rd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bell at 7 p.m. Info: 365prowrestling.com.
•••
SOOKE QUILTERS
March 13
The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
March 14
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
HORSESHOES
March 14
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
March 14
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SINGING
March 15
Want to join a choir? Choral Evolution is looking for new members. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.
•••
BADMINTON
March 16
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
•••
FOLK MUSIC
March 18
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
•••
SOOKE QUILTERS
March 20
The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
•••
COMMUNITY COFFEE
March 20
Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.
•••
HORSESHOES
March 21
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
March 21
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
March 21
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
SINGING
March 22
Want to join a choir? Choral Evolution is looking for new members. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.
•••
GARDENING
March 22
The Sooke Garden Club meets at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookegc@gmail.com.
•••
BADMINTON
March 23
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
•••
SEEDY SATURDAY
March 25
Gear up for gardening with Sooke Seedy Saturday at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sookefoodchi.ca.
•••
SOOKE QUILTERS
March 27
The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
•••
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
March 28
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
•••
SQUARE DANCING
March 28
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
•••
HORSESHOES
March 28
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
•••
SINGING
March 29
Want to join a choir? Choral Evolution is looking for new members. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.
•••
BADMINTON
March 30
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
•••
SPEAKER SERIES
April 5
How “Race” is Made Historically with Dr. Elizabeth Vibert at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon. Info: 250-642-6351.
•••
FOLK MUSIC
April 15
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
•••
TRADE SHOW
April 22
The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show that promotes local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.
•••
FOLK MUSIC
May 20
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
