Photo by Oleksandr Berezko - Shutterstock.com

Photo by Oleksandr Berezko - Shutterstock.com

Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday.

•••

WRESTLING

March 11

Live pro wrestling returns to Sooke Community Centre, 2037 Shields Rd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Bell at 7 p.m. Info: 365prowrestling.com.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

March 13

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

March 14

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

HORSESHOES

March 14

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

March 14

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SINGING

March 15

Want to join a choir? Choral Evolution is looking for new members. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

March 16

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

March 18

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

March 20

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

COMMUNITY COFFEE

March 20

Join Mayor Maja Tait and district council for a coffee and chat. Sooke Municipal Hall council chambers, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Info: sooke.ca or telephone 250-642-1634.

•••

HORSESHOES

March 21

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

March 21

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

March 21

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

SINGING

March 22

Want to join a choir? Choral Evolution is looking for new members. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

GARDENING

March 22

The Sooke Garden Club meets at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookegc@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

March 23

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.

•••

SEEDY SATURDAY

March 25

Gear up for gardening with Sooke Seedy Saturday at Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sookefoodchi.ca.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

March 27

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

March 28

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

March 28

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

HORSESHOES

March 28

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

SINGING

March 29

Want to join a choir? Choral Evolution is looking for new members. Wednesdays at 7 p.m., alternating between Sooke and the Westshore. Info at www.choralevolution.ca or email choralevolution@gmail.com.

•••

BADMINTON

March 30

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.

•••

SPEAKER SERIES

April 5

How “Race” is Made Historically with Dr. Elizabeth Vibert at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon. Info: 250-642-6351.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

April 15

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

TRADE SHOW

April 22

The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show that promotes local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

May 20

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

community calendarSooke

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

Most Read

Previous story
Search and rescue crew helps stranded pleasure craft in Sooke
Next story
Sooke launches Women’s Mastermind Group for entrepreneurs

Just Posted

The Sooke Women’s Mastermind Group offers entrepreneurial strategies and support during bi-weekly sessions over three months beginning in April. (Shutterstock)
Sooke launches Women’s Mastermind Group for entrepreneurs

Victoria International Airport president and CEO Geoff Dickson has announced he will retire from the role he has held since 2011 this September. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
‘Everyone feels pretty proud’: Geoff Dickson reflects on 12 years piloting Victoria airport

Saanich sisters Myla (left) and Leila Bui hope to enjoy bike rides together again as the family looks to customize an adaptive bike for Leila who requires a wheelchair. (1001 cranes 1 Wish/Facebook)
Saanich mom astonished by flood of support, hopes to customize bike for Leila Bui

Team Canada and team Spain run onto the field during the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop at Starlight Stadium Saturday, April 30, 2022. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Rugby Canada bidding to host Olympic qualifiers in Langford

Pop-up banner image