Sooke Community Calendar

BADMINTON
April 20
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
LIVE THEATRE
April 20
EMCS presents Little Shop of Horrors. EMCS Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m.
COFFEE AND CARS
April 21
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.
LIVE THEATRE
April 21
EMCS presents Little Shop of Horrors. EMCS Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m.
COMMUNITY CLEAN UP
April 21
This event focuses on broom busting in the area along with litter pick-up. Broomhill Park, 2280 Pyrite Dr., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: sooke.ca.
HORSESHOES
April 22
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
TRADE SHOW
April 22
The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show that promotes local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.
SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET
April 22
The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several Earth Day events are planned at this week’s market.
BOOK DISCUSSION
April 22
Author Gloria Snively will discuss her book, Explore the Wild Coast. Sooke Region Musem, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1 p.m.
ENDURO BIKE RACE
April 23
Sooke Bike Club and Island Cup Racing host the Enduro Bike Race at Sea to Sea Regional Park, 11 a.m.
SOOKE QUILTERS
April 24
The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
SENIOR DROP-IN
April 25
Sooke Region Community Health Network presents Vintage Cafe, an opportunity for seniors to drop in and have a coffee and a chat. Sooke Community Hall dining room, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 to 3 p.m.
SQUARE DANCING
April 25
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.
HORSESHOES
April 25
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
April 25
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.
SOOKE GARDEN CLUB
April 26
Join the Sooke Garden Club for its monthly meeting at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.
BADMINTON
April 27
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
LIVE THEATRE
April 28-29
Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society presents The Little Mermaid Jr. Sooke Community Hall. Tickets are on sale at Forbes Pharmacy Sooke or online at www.amberacademy.ca/events. Limited tickets may also be available at the door.
HORSESHOES
April 29
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET
April 29
The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MUSIC
April 29 and 30
Join Choral Evolution for its spring concert Intervals, featuring the music of Chicago, Queen, Coldplay, Pentatonix and more. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. (April 29) and 2 p.m. (April 30). Info: choralevolution.ca.
COFFEE AND CARS
April 29
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.
COFFEE AND CARS
May 6
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.
PLANT SALE
May 13
The Sooke Garden Club hosts its annual plant sale at Evergreen Centre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.
COFFEE AND CARS
May 13
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.
BOXING
May 19, 20, 21
West Coast Wonder Women, an international boxing event, takes place May 19, 20, and 21 at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd. Single-day tickets and weekend passes for adults and children are available at the door and online at westcoastwonderwomen.net/event-info.
COFFEE AND CARS
May 20
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.
FOLK MUSIC
May 20
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
COFFEE AND CARS
May 27
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.
