Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday.

•••

BADMINTON

April 20

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

April 20

EMCS presents Little Shop of Horrors. EMCS Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

April 21

Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

April 21

EMCS presents Little Shop of Horrors. EMCS Community Theatre, 6218 Sooke Rd., 7 p.m.

•••

COMMUNITY CLEAN UP

April 21

This event focuses on broom busting in the area along with litter pick-up. Broomhill Park, 2280 Pyrite Dr., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Info: sooke.ca.

•••

HORSESHOES

April 22

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

TRADE SHOW

April 22

The Sooke Lions Club hosts Sookarama, a trade show that promotes local business in the Sooke Region. SEAPARC Leisure Centre, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Info: 250-881-0502.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

April 22

The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Several Earth Day events are planned at this week’s market.

•••

BOOK DISCUSSION

April 22

Author Gloria Snively will discuss her book, Explore the Wild Coast. Sooke Region Musem, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1 p.m.

•••

ENDURO BIKE RACE

April 23

Sooke Bike Club and Island Cup Racing host the Enduro Bike Race at Sea to Sea Regional Park, 11 a.m.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

April 24

The Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

SENIOR DROP-IN

April 25

Sooke Region Community Health Network presents Vintage Cafe, an opportunity for seniors to drop in and have a coffee and a chat. Sooke Community Hall dining room, 2037 Shields Rd., 1 to 3 p.m.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

April 25

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone 250-884-8382.

•••

HORSESHOES

April 25

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

April 25

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

•••

SOOKE GARDEN CLUB

April 26

Join the Sooke Garden Club for its monthly meeting at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 2191 Townsend Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.

•••

BADMINTON

April 27

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

April 28-29

Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society presents The Little Mermaid Jr. Sooke Community Hall. Tickets are on sale at Forbes Pharmacy Sooke or online at www.amberacademy.ca/events. Limited tickets may also be available at the door.

•••

HORSESHOES

April 29

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

April 29

The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•••

MUSIC

April 29 and 30

Join Choral Evolution for its spring concert Intervals, featuring the music of Chicago, Queen, Coldplay, Pentatonix and more. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. (April 29) and 2 p.m. (April 30). Info: choralevolution.ca.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

April 29

Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

May 6

Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.

•••

PLANT SALE

May 13

The Sooke Garden Club hosts its annual plant sale at Evergreen Centre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

May 13

Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.

•••

BOXING

May 19, 20, 21

West Coast Wonder Women, an international boxing event, takes place May 19, 20, and 21 at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd. Single-day tickets and weekend passes for adults and children are available at the door and online at westcoastwonderwomen.net/event-info.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

May 20

Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.

•••

FOLK MUSIC

May 20

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

May 27

Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd. at 6 p.m.



