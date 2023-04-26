Sooke Community Calendar

The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is noon Friday.
BADMINTON
April 27
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
LIVE THEATRE
April 28-29
Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society presents The Little Mermaid Jr. Sooke Community Hall. Tickets are on sale at Forbes Pharmacy Sooke or online at www.amberacademy.ca/events. Limited tickets may also be available at the door.
HORSESHOES
April 29
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET
April 29
The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
MUSIC
April 29 and 30
Join Choral Evolution for its spring concert Intervals, featuring the music of Chicago, Queen, Coldplay, Pentatonix and more. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. (April 29) and 2 p.m. (April 30). Info: choralevolution.ca.
COFFEE AND CARS
April 29
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m.
SOOKE QUILTERS
May 1
Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
MUSIC
May 1
Hundreds of Sooke students will participate in Music Monday. Evergreen Centre kiosk, 1 p.m.
LET’S TALK WATER
May 1
First public meeting of the 606 Water Group. We will share information and ideas for sustainable management of water resources in the rural areas of the CRD. Sooke library, 6671 Wadams Way, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
May 2
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SQUARE DANCING
May 2
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or telephone 250-884-8382
HORSESHOES
May 2
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
BADMINTON
May 4
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET
May 6
The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
COFFEE AND CARS
May 6
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m.
HORSESHOES
May 6
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
LIVE MUSIC
May 6
The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus perform Haydn’s oratorio The Creation. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info: sookephil.ca
SOOKE QUILTERS
May 8
Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
SQUARE DANCING
May 9
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or telephone 250-884-8382
HORSESHOES
May 9
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
May 9
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BADMINTON
May 11
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
May 12 and 13
Sooke Community Choir presents And So We Sing. Friday’s concert is at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd.
PLANT SALE
May 13
The Sooke Garden Club hosts its annual plant sale at Evergreen Centre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.
SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET
May 13
The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DUCK DAY
May 13
Sooke Harbourside Lions presents Duck Day at The Flats. Sooke River Campground, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
DRUMMING WORKSHOP
May 13
A Drummer’s Workshop for Absolute Beginners. SEAPARC Recreation Centre, 2168 Phillips. Rd. Info: crd.bc.ca/seaparc
HORSESHOES
May 13
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
FAMILY AUTHOR EVENT
May 13
Minnow: The girl who became part fish with Métis author Willie Poll at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.
COFFEE AND CARS
May 13
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m.
SOOKE QUILTERS
May 15
Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
May 16
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HORSESHOES
May 16
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
SQUARE DANCING
May 16
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or telephone 250-884-8382
BADMINTON
May 18
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
BOXING
May 19, 20, 21
West Coast Wonder Women, an international boxing event, takes place May 19, 20, and 21 at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd. Single-day tickets and a weekend pass for adults and children are available at the door and online at westcoastwonderwomen.net/event-info.
COFFEE AND CARS
May 20
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m.
SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET
May 20
The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HORSESHOES
May 20
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
FOLK MUSIC
May 20
Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.
SOOKE QUILTERS
May 22
Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
SQUARE DANCING
May 23
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 tpo 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or telephone 250-884-8382
HORSESHOES
May 23
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
May 23
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
BADMINTON
May 25
The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.
SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET
May 27
The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HORSESHOES
May 27
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
COFFEE AND CARS
May 27
Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m.
SOOKE QUILTERS
May 29
Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
HORSESHOES
May 30
The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.
SQUARE DANCING
May 30
The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 tpo 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or telephone 250-884-8382
QUILTING AND CRAFTS
May 30
Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
AUTHOR EVENT
June 10
Snorkelling Around Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands with UVic professor Sara Ellison at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 3 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.
