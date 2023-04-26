Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

•••

BADMINTON

April 27

The Sooke Badminton Club hosts drop-in sessions at Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd. Beginners – 6 to 7:15 p.m.; Intermediate 7:15 to 9 p.m. through June 22. Info: 250-888-0929 or check out the group’s Facebook page.

•••

LIVE THEATRE

April 28-29

Amber Academy Youth Fine Arts Society presents The Little Mermaid Jr. Sooke Community Hall. Tickets are on sale at Forbes Pharmacy Sooke or online at www.amberacademy.ca/events. Limited tickets may also be available at the door.

•••

HORSESHOES

April 29

The Sooke Horseshoe Club invites you to drop in at its pitches across from Fred Milne Park at 2250 Sooke River Rd. on Tuesdays and Saturdays, starting at 9:30 a.m. Weather permitting.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

April 29

The weekly farmers’ market is held near Sooke Fire Hall No. 1 on Otter Point Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•••

MUSIC

April 29 and 30

Join Choral Evolution for its spring concert Intervals, featuring the music of Chicago, Queen, Coldplay, Pentatonix and more. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. (April 29) and 2 p.m. (April 30). Info: choralevolution.ca.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

April 29

Sooke Coffee and Cars meet in the A&W parking lot, 6660 Sooke Rd., 6 p.m.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

May 1

Sooke Quilters meet at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2110 Church Rd., 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

•••

MUSIC

May 1

Hundreds of Sooke students will participate in Music Monday. Evergreen Centre kiosk, 1 p.m.

•••

LET’S TALK WATER

May 1

First public meeting of the 606 Water Group. We will share information and ideas for sustainable management of water resources in the rural areas of the CRD. Sooke library, 6671 Wadams Way, 6:45 to 8:45 p.m.

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

May 2

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•••

SQUARE DANCING

May 2

The Sooke Squares meet at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or telephone 250-884-8382

•••

HORSESHOES

May 2

•••

BADMINTON

May 4

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

May 6

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

May 6

•••

HORSESHOES

May 6

•••

LIVE MUSIC

May 6

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus perform Haydn’s oratorio The Creation. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info: sookephil.ca

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

May 8

•••

SQUARE DANCING

May 9

•••

HORSESHOES

May 9

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

May 9

•••

BADMINTON

May 11

•••

LIVE MUSIC

May 12 and 13

Sooke Community Choir presents And So We Sing. Friday’s concert is at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd.

•••

PLANT SALE

May 13

The Sooke Garden Club hosts its annual plant sale at Evergreen Centre, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Info: sookegardenclub.ca.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

May 13

•••

DUCK DAY

May 13

Sooke Harbourside Lions presents Duck Day at The Flats. Sooke River Campground, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

•••

DRUMMING WORKSHOP

May 13

A Drummer’s Workshop for Absolute Beginners. SEAPARC Recreation Centre, 2168 Phillips. Rd. Info: crd.bc.ca/seaparc

•••

HORSESHOES

May 13

•••

FAMILY AUTHOR EVENT

May 13

Minnow: The girl who became part fish with Métis author Willie Poll at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 1 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

May 13

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

May 15

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

May 16

•••

HORSESHOES

May 16

•••

SQUARE DANCING

May 16

•••

BADMINTON

May 18

•••

BOXING

May 19, 20, 21

West Coast Wonder Women, an international boxing event, takes place May 19, 20, and 21 at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd. Single-day tickets and a weekend pass for adults and children are available at the door and online at westcoastwonderwomen.net/event-info.

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

May 20

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

May 20

•••

HORSESHOES

May 20

•••

FOLK MUSIC

May 20

Sooke Folk Music Society hosts its monthly coffee house at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. Open stage, 7 p.m.; Feature performer, 8:15 p.m.

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

May 22

•••

SQUARE DANCING

May 23

•••

HORSESHOES

May 23

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

May 23

•••

BADMINTON

May 25

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

May 27

•••

HORSESHOES

May 27

•••

COFFEE AND CARS

May 27

•••

SOOKE QUILTERS

May 29

•••

HORSESHOES

May 30

•••

SQUARE DANCING

May 30

•••

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

May 30

•••

AUTHOR EVENT

June 10

Snorkelling Around Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands with UVic professor Sara Ellison at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., 3 p.m. Info: 250-642-6351.



community calendarSooke