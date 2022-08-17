Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

•••

THE ART THAT FRAMES US

Through to October

The Sooke Region Museum’s summer exhibit features the many people involved in visual, performing and literary arts in the Sooke Region. Sooke Region Museum, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookeregionmuseum.ca.

–

CARAVAN STAGE COMPANY

Aug. 17 to 21

The Caravan Stage Company returns to Sooke shores with its on-ship performance of Virtual Rogues. Bring your own chair or cushion. Sooke Government Dock, 1800 Maple Ave., 9 p.m. South. Admission by donation.

–

THRIFT SHOP GRAND OPENING

Aug. 18-20

The Sooke Family Resource Society is ready for the grand opening of its thrift store on Anna Marie Road.

Thursday, Aug. 18 – 50 per cent off everything in the store.

Friday, Aug. 19 – Local artists display of reuse and repurposed creations.

Saturday, Aug. 20 – Ribbon Cutting 11 a.m.; hot dogs, music and floating fashion show until 2 p.m.

–

THURSDAY NIGHT MARKET

Aug. 18

Thursday Night Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Thursday until Sept. 1. The market is located on the grounds of Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. Info: www.sookeregionmuseum.ca.

–

BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Aug. 20

Trevor Purdy 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Info: sookebasketball@gmail.com.

–

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Aug. 20

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

–

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Aug. 20

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

–

SHIRLEY DAY

Aug. 21

Shirley Day – the largest and longest-running annual celebration of rural life in Shirley – returns to the Shirley Community Hall and Pioneer Park. The event runs from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

–

ADULT CO-ED RUGBY

Aug. 21

Learn the unique sport of rugby and improve your fitness. The team practices skills in a safe and controlled manner. No experience necessary. Edward Milne Community School, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Info: sookerugby.ca.

–

ADULT CO-ED SOCCER

Aug. 22

The Sooke Soccer Club is hosting co-ed games for players 15 years and up every Monday. Get in conditioning before the 2022-23 season. Fred Mile Park Turf, 7 p.m.

–

FIREFIGHTING RECRUITING

Aug. 23

Sooke Fire Rescue is hosting an information session for Sooke residents interested in becoming paid-on-call firefighters. Sooke Fire Station No. 1, 2205 Otter Point Rd., 7 p.m. Info: 250-642-5422 or email fire.recruitment@sooke.ca.

–

THURSDAY NIGHT MARKET

Aug. 25

Thursday Night Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Thursday until Sept. 1. The market is located on the grounds of Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. Info: www.sookeregionmuseum.ca.

–

GOLF TOURNAMENT

Aug. 27

Sooke Rotary Club Golf Fore Fun tournament tees off at DeMamiel Creek Golf Course, 6518 Throup Rd., at 1 p.m. Info:

jeannettemwilford@gmail.com.

–

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Aug. 27

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

–

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Aug. 27

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

–

SOOKE NEWCOMERS CLUB

Aug. 27

The Sooke Newcomers Club is for anyone who is new to Sooke or wishes to learn more about what Sooke has to offer. It is an informal drop-in gathering. Artisan’s Garden, 6689 Goodmere Rd., 10 a.m. Info: sookeregionchamber.com.

–

SHIRLEY SUNDAY MARKET

Aug. 28

The market is held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please email shirleymarket@gmail.com.

–

ADULT CO-ED RUGBY

Aug. 28

Learn the unique sport of rugby and improve your fitness. The team practices skills in a safe and controlled manner. No experience necessary. Edward Milne Community School, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Info: sookerugby.ca.

–

ADULT CO-ED SOCCER

Aug. 29

The Sooke Soccer Club hosts co-ed games for players 15 years and up every Monday. Get in conditioning before the 2022-23 season. Fred Mile Park Turf, 7 p.m.

–

OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY

Aug. 31

Sponsored by Moms Stop the Harm, the evening event includes Naloxone training, representatives from the T’Sou-ke Nation, Safe Shelter Society, Island Health, the Sooke Family Resource Centre, refreshments, music, and information booths on harm reduction and services available for those in need. Ed Macgregor Park, 6 p.m.

–

SOOKE MUSIC & ART FESTIVAL

Sept. 2-4

Join a fun-filled weekend of art and music. A free weekend of events produced by the Sooke Music Festival Society. John Phillips Memorial Park. Info: sookemusicfestival.ca.

–

JUNIOR A HOCKEY

Sept. 5

Take in an exhibition game between the Victoria Grizzlies and Cowichan Capitals. SEAPARC Leisure Complex, 2 p.m.

–

SOOKE COMMUNITY CHOIR

Sept. 6

The Sooke Community Choir begins its falls season at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 to 9 p.m. Info: Ellen Bergerad at 250-818-6441

–

CHAMBER MIXER

Sept. 8

Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Mixer. SFRS Community Thrift Shop, 2065 Anna Marie Rd., 5 p.m.

–

SOOKE FALL FAIR

Sept. 10-11

Sooke is holding its first full fair in two years featuring competitions, a petting zoo and other fun-filled events. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info: sookefallfair.ca.

–

BEACH ART FESTIVAL

Sept. 11

The Sooke Arts Council presents its annual en plein outdoor art event, with live music, rock painting for kids, and – of course – art. Whiffin Spit, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sookearts.com.

–

BOOKS FOR BOOMERS

Sept. 11

Sooke Region Communities Health Network hosting a book sale as a fundraiser for Sooke Gathering Place – Senior Drop-in and Multigenerational Activity Centre. Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

–

TOWN HALL MEETING

Sept. 25

Sooke Lions Club will host a town hall event to hear more from residents about the possibilities for a multi-use community amenity facility at John Phillips Memorial Park. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

–

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

Oct. 15

See beautiful quilts, buy a quilt or ake in a demo or a lecture at the Sooke Quilt Show and Sale. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookequiltshow@yahoo.com.

–

BLOOD DONOR CLINIC

Oct. 17

Canadian Blood Services is hosting a fall donation clinic in Sooke. Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd., noon to 6 p.m. Info and to book an appointment: blood.ca.

–

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Info: info@sookeregionchamber.com or call 250-642-6112.

–

–



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

community calendarSooke