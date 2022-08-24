Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We've got you covered.

•••

THE ART THAT FRAMES US

Through to October

The Sooke Region Museum’s summer exhibit features the many people involved in visual, performing and literary arts in the Sooke Region. Sooke Region Museum, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookeregionmuseum.ca.

•••

THURSDAY NIGHT MARKET

Aug. 25

Thursday Night Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Thursday until Sept. 1. The market is located on the grounds of Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. Info: www.sookeregionmuseum.ca.

•••

STORY WALK

Aug. 26

Sooke Region Museum and the Vancouver Island Regional Library present Story Walk. Follow the story through the grounds of the museum. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., all day.

•••

GOLF TOURNAMENT

Aug. 27

Sooke Rotary Club Golf Fore Fun tournament tees off at DeMamiel Creek Golf Course, 6518 Throup Rd., at 1 p.m. Info:

jeannettemwilford@gmail.com.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Aug. 27

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

•••

THE BIG SHIRLEY SING

Aug. 27

Enjoy an afternoon in the park of singing – group karaoke-style – and dancing to familiar tunes from the 1960s to today. Pioneer Park, Shirley, 2 p.m. Information and tickets: rockingdiabetes.com.

•••

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Aug. 27

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

•••

SOOKE NEWCOMERS CLUB

Aug. 27

The Sooke Newcomers Club is for anyone new to Sooke or who wishes to learn more about what Sooke has to offer. It is an informal drop-in gathering. Artisan’s Garden, 6689 Goodmere Rd., 10 a.m. Info: sookeregionchamber.com.

•••

SHIRLEY SUNDAY MARKET

Aug. 28

The market is held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please email shirleymarket@gmail.com.

•••

ADULT CO-ED RUGBY

Aug. 28

Learn the unique sport of rugby and improve your fitness. The team practices skills in a safe and controlled manner. No experience is necessary. Edward Milne Community School, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Info: sookerugby.ca.

•••

ADULT CO-ED SOCCER

Aug. 29

The Sooke Soccer Club hosts co-ed games for players 15 years and up every Monday. Get in conditioning before the 2022-23 season. Fred Mile Park Turf, 7 p.m.

•••

STORY WALK

Aug. 30

Sooke Region Museum and the Vancouver Island Regional Library present Story Walk. Follow the story through the grounds of the museum. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., all day.

•••

COUGAR CAPERS

Aug. 31

This is a CRD Parks program with a guided walk starting at the Aylard Farm entrance to East Sooke Regional Park, 10 a.m. Info: crd.bc.ca/parks.

•••

OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY

Aug. 31

Sponsored by Moms Stop the Harm, the evening event includes Naloxone training, representatives from the T’Sou-ke Nation, Safe Shelter Society, Island Health, the Sooke Family Resource Centre, refreshments, music, and information booths on harm reduction and services available for those in need. Ed Macgregor Park, 6 p.m.

•••

SOOKE REGION LIFELONG LEARNING

Sept. 1

Come and meet the presenters of this fall’s Sooke Region Lifelong Learning program. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1 p.m. Info: sookeregionchn.org.

•••

THURSDAY NIGHT MARKET

Sept. 1

Thursday Night Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Thursday until Sept. 1. The market is located on the grounds of Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. Info: www.sookeregionmuseum.ca.

•••

SOOKE MUSIC & ART FESTIVAL

Sept. 2-4

Join a fun-filled weekend of art and music. A free weekend of events produced by the Sooke Music Festival Society. John Phillips Memorial Park. Info: sookemusicfestival.ca.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Sept. 3

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

•••

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Sept. 3

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

•••

SHIRLEY SUNDAY MARKET

Sept. 4

The market is held every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please email shirleymarket@gmail.com.

•••

JUNIOR A HOCKEY

Sept. 5

Take in an exhibition game between the Victoria Grizzlies and Cowichan Capitals. SEAPARC Leisure Complex, 2 p.m.

•••

SOOKE COMMUNITY CHOIR

Sept. 6

The Sooke Community Choir begins its falls season at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 to 9 p.m. Info: Ellen Bergerad at 250-818-6441

•••

GROWING FOOD

Sept. 6

Sooke Region Lifelong Learning program presents Who do You Expect to Grow Your Food with presenters Heather Phillips and Lynn and Chris Moss. Zoom presentation. Info: sookeregionchn.org.

•••

SEA CADET REGISTRATION

Sept. 7

Royal Canadian Sea Cadets Corps Admiral R.C. Waller registration night. Royal Canadian Legion hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 6:30 p.m. Info: co@sookeseacadets.ca.

•••

MUNICIPAL MUSCLE

Sept. 8 and 15

Municipalities have considerable control within their boundaries to determine the “livability” of their constituencies. Join Hester Vair in this Sooke Region Lifelong Learning program. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1 p.m. Info: sookeregionchn.org.

•••

CHAMBER MIXER

Sept. 8

Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Mixer. SFRS Community Thrift Shop, 2065 Anna Marie Rd., 5 p.m. Info: sookeregionchamber.com.

•••

NAVY LEAGUE REGISTRATION

Sept. 8

Sooke Navy League registration night. Royal Canadian Legion hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 6:30 p.m. Info: randy.muttitt@cadets.gc.ca.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Sept. 10

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

•••

SOOKE FALL FAIR

Sept. 10-11

Sooke is holding its first full fair in two years featuring competitions, a petting zoo and other fun-filled events. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info: sookefallfair.ca.

•••

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Sept. 10

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

•••

BEACH ART FESTIVAL

Sept. 11

The Sooke Arts Council presents its annual en plein outdoor art event, with live music, rock painting for kids, and – of course – art. Whiffin Spit, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sookearts.com.

•••

BOOKS FOR BOOMERS

Sept. 11

Sooke Region Communities Health Network hosts a book sale as a fundraiser for Sooke Gathering Place – Senior Drop-in and Multigenerational Activity Centre. Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Sept. 17

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

•••

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Sept. 17

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

•••

COFFEE HOUSE

Sept. 17

The Sooke Folk Music Society features Finch and Fiddler at its monthly coffeehouse. Open stage registration begins at 6:30 p.m. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Sept. 24

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

•••

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Sept. 24

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

•••

TOWN HALL MEETING

Sept. 25

Sooke Lions Club will host a town hall event to hear more from residents about the possibilities for a multi-use community amenity facility at John Phillips Memorial Park. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•••

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

Oct. 15

See beautiful quilts, buy a quilt or take in a demo or a lecture at the Sooke Quilt Show and Sale. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookequiltshow@yahoo.com.

•••

BLOOD DONOR CLINIC

Oct. 17

Canadian Blood Services is hosting a fall donation clinic in Sooke. Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd., noon to 6 p.m. Info and to book an appointment: blood.ca.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 5-6

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations gratefully accepted.

•••

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Info: info@sookeregionchamber.com or call 250-642-6112.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

–

–



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

