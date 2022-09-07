Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We've got you covered.

•••

MUNICIPAL MUSCLE

Sept. 8 and 15

Municipalities have considerable control within their boundaries to determine the “livability” of their constituencies. Join Hester Vair in this Sooke Region Lifelong Learning program. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 1 p.m. Info: sookeregionchn.org.

•••

CHAMBER MIXER

Sept. 8

Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Mixer. SFRS Community Thrift Shop, 2065 Anna Marie Rd., 5 p.m. Info: sookeregionchamber.com.

•••

NAVY LEAGUE REGISTRATION

Sept. 8

Sooke Navy League registration night. Royal Canadian Legion hall, 6726 Eustace Rd., 6:30 p.m. Info: randy.muttitt@cadets.gc.ca.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Sept. 10

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

•••

SOOKE FALL FAIR

Sept. 10-11

Sooke is holding its first full fair in two years featuring competitions, a petting zoo and other fun-filled events. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Sheilds Rd., 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Info: sookefallfair.ca.

•••

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Sept. 10

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

•••

BEACH ART FESTIVAL

Sept. 11

The Sooke Arts Council presents its annual en plein outdoor art event, with live music, rock painting for kids, and – of course – art. Whiffin Spit, 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Info: sookearts.com.

•••

BOOKS FOR BOOMERS

Sept. 11

Sooke Region Communities Health Network hosts a book sale as a fundraiser for Sooke Gathering Place – Senior Drop-in and Multigenerational Activity Centre. Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

•••

VISL SOCCER

Sept. 16

The Sooke Celtic host their home opener vs. Prospect Lake Lakers at Fred Milne Park. Game time is 7 p.m.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Sept. 17

•••

MUSEUM OPEN HOUSE

Sept. 17

Join the Sooke Region Museum for its annual open house. Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd., noon to 3 p.m.

•••

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Sept. 17

•••

COFFEE HOUSE

Sept. 17

The Sooke Folk Music Society features Finch and Fiddler at its monthly coffeehouse. Open stage registration begins at 6:30 p.m. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 7 p.m. Info: sookefolkmusicsociety.com.

•••

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Sept. 24

•••

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Sept. 24

•••

TOWN HALL MEETING

Sept. 25

Sooke Lions Club will host a town hall event to hear more from residents about the possibilities for a multi-use community amenity facility at John Phillips Memorial Park. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd., from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

•••

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

Oct. 15

See beautiful quilts, buy a quilt or take in a demo or a lecture at the Sooke Quilt Show and Sale. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookequiltshow@yahoo.com.

•••

BLOOD DONOR CLINIC

Oct. 17

Canadian Blood Services is hosting a fall donation clinic in Sooke. Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd., noon to 6 p.m. Info and to book an appointment: blood.ca.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 5-6

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations gratefully accepted.

•••

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Info: info@sookeregionchamber.com or call 250-642-6112.

•••

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

–

–



