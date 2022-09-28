Sooke Community Calendar

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered.

Looking for something fun to do this week? We’ve got you covered. The submission deadline for Bulletin Board is 5 p.m. Thursday. Please email editor@sookenewsmirror.com.

VISL SOCCER

Sept. 30

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Castaways FC play in Division 3. The game is at Fred Milne Park (The Log), beginning at 7 p.m.

ORANGE SHIRT DAY

Sept. 30

Orange Shirt Day is designed to commemorate the residential school experience, witness and honour the healing journey of the survivors and their families, and commit to the ongoing process of reconciliation. Vancouver Island Regional Library, 6671 Wadams Way, 12:30 p.m.

MUSIC

Sept. 30

Join Kat Kadoski and the Edgewellers as they release their self-titled album. Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 8 p.m. Info and tickets: 250-642-5913.

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Oct. 1

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday until Oct. 8. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

BOTTLE DRIVE

Oct. 1

Edward Milne Community School volleyball program hosts a bottle drive fundraiser at EMCS, 6218 Sooke Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Email emcsvolleyball@hotmail.com for curbside pick up.

ALL-CANDIDATES (Sooke)

Oct. 1

Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce and EMCS Society host an all-candidate meeting for mayor and council candidates. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: tinyurl.com/Sooke2022.

JAZZ NIGHT

Oct. 1

An intimate evening of jazz with Kent & Rae, in support of Diabetes Canada. Shirley Community Hall, 2795 Sheringham Point Rd. Info and ticket information: rockingdiabetes@gmail.com.

SOOKE CARS & COFFEE

Oct. 1

Classic car enthusiasts show off their four-wheel babies in the A&W parking lot on Sooke Road every Saturday at 6 p.m. throughout the spring and summer. This is an informal, casual gathering of people who like cars. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecoffeeandcars.

ALL-CANDIDATES (Juan de Fuca)

Oct. 2

The Otter Point, Shirley and Jordan River Resident and Ratepayers Association hosts a virtual all-candidates meeting for candidates in the Juan de Fuca Electoral Area and Sooke School District from 2 to 3 p.m. To register email president@opsrra.ca.

ALL-CANDIDATES (Sooke)

Transition Sooke hosts a “speed-rating” all-candidates meeting at Sooke Community Hall where you can meet candidates one-on-one. The meeting runs from 2 to 6 p.m.

AUTHOR TALK

Oct. 3

Sooke Region Museum hosts an author event, Forest Walking: Discovering the Trees and Woodlands of North America with Jane Billinghurst, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Sooke Region Museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. The event is no charge.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 4

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

SQUARE DANCING

Oct. 4

The Sooke Squares return for the 2022-23 season. New members are welcome, and no experience is necessary. Royal Canadian Legion (upstairs), 6726 Eustace Rd., 2 to 4 p.m. Info: info@sookesquares.ca or phone Richard at 250-884-8382.

TOUR de ROCK

Oct. 5

The 21 riders of this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team visit Sooke in the last leg of their 1,200-kilometre trek from Port Hardy to Victoria. Several events are planned locally.

SOOKE COUNTRY MARKET

Oct. 8

Sooke Country Market offers fresh local vegetables, fruit, preserves and artisan creations every Saturday. The market is located at John Phillips Park, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Info: www.facebook.com/sookecountrymarket.

APPLE FEST

Oct. 8

The Holly Rollers present the apple festival, selling its famous fruit pies. Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd., 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 11

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 11

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

VISL SOCCER

Oct. 14

Sooke Celtic FC vs. Gorge FC play in Division 3. The game is at Fred Mile Park (The Log), beginning at 7 p.m.

QUILT SHOW AND SALE

Oct. 15

See beautiful quilts, buy a quilt or take in a demo or a lecture at the Sooke Quilt Show and Sale. Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Eustace Rd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: sookequiltshow@yahoo.com.

MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Oct.15

Join the millions of British Columbians who vote in today’s civic election. Sooke voters can cast their ballot at Edward Milne Community School from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Info: sooke.ca.

BLOOD DONOR CLINIC

Oct. 17

Canadian Blood Services is hosting a fall donation clinic in Sooke. Journey Middle School, 6522 Throup Rd., noon to 6 p.m. Info and to book an appointment: blood.ca.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 18

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 18

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

COUGAR ANNIE TALES

Oct. 19

Join Katrina Kadoski as she presents a musical tribute to a legendary pioneer woman. Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd., 7:30 p.m. Info and tickets: 250-642-5913.

MOVIES IN THE AFTERNOON

Oct. 25

A movie will be shown followed by a discussion. This event is presented free by Sooke Region Lifelong Learning. Harbourside Cohousing TV room, 6669 Home Rd., 1:30 p.m. Info sookeregionlifelonglearning@gmail.com.

QUILTING AND CRAFTS

Oct. 25

Comfort Quilters and Crafters meet every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion, 6726 Eustace Rd. Info: 778-425-2731.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Nov. 5-6

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

CELEBRATE SOOKE

Nov. 19

Join the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce for a night of jazz, comedy and the annual Business Excellence Awards. Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd., 5:30 p.m. Info: info@sookeregionchamber.com or call 250-642-6112.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIR

Dec. 10-11

Check out the Christmas Craft Fair and Artisan Market at the Sooke Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toy drive3 and Food bank donations are gratefully accepted.

editor@sookenewsmirror.com

