Sooke Community Choir brings love of music to video

A worldwide pandemic and a provincial state of emergency caused the indefinite postponement of the Sooke Community Choir’s Spring Concert series Mixtape.

But the situation didn’t dampen spirits or prevent choir from doing what its members love to do – sing.

Ths choir members were so determined to make use of modern technology and their love of singing they created a music video. Here is the link to the video: www. thesookecommunitychoir.com.

The choir hopes to circulate the video to its dedicated concertgoers so they can enjoy at least one piece of music from the Mixtape concert, said music director Bruce Ruddell.

And if viewers would like to show their appreciation, they can make a donation by clicking on the Make A Donation button.

The choir’s next project is to create a second music video to celebrate Canada Day on July 1.

The music is an Irish Tenors piece titled My Land and the video will feature beautiful natural images of the Sooke landscape.



