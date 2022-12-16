Meanwhile in Sooke members have raised $20,000 for a local food charity. (MIN/Facebook)

Meanwhile in Sooke members have raised $20,000 for a local food charity. (MIN/Facebook)

Sooke Facebook group raises $20,000 for food bank

‘I’m amazed by the generosity of people in this community’

There’s no question a local Facebook group’s heart is in the right place, especially at this time of the year.

Members of Meanwhile In Sooke donated more than $20,000 to the Sooke Food Bank at a time when many in the community are struggling to make ends meet.

The total includes about $3,000 raised off-line in addition to those made through the group’s Facebook page, said Benjamin Kendrick, who launched Meanwhile In Sooke in 2015.

“I’m amazed by the generosity of people in this community,” he said.”Especially for a Facebook group that only does this once a year.”

Meanwhile In Sooke, which has 20,000 members, has hit its goal of $10,000 a year since the fundraiser was launched three years ago.

“We raised $13,000 last year, which was awesome,” Kendrick said. “But this year’s total literally blows me away. I want to thank the community for their incredible support.”

Donations are being accepted until Dec. 20 at meanwhileinsookeooke@ Facebook.

“Meanwhile In Sooke is like a bulletin board or public forum for art, photos and comments for the Sooke area,” Kendrick said. “Some of the funny photos we post get a lot of reaction.”

Mike Thomas, co-chair of the Sooke Christmas Bureau, said the donation from Meanwhile In Sooke is greatly appreciated, especially considering the need this year.

“It’s tremendous, tremendous support,” said Thomas, who also volunteers with the Sooke Food Bank.

“It will really help greatly because we have more families needing help this year. Our total’s up to 378 hampers, but the generosity never stops in Sooke. Everyone pulls together.”


news@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

SookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke students salute veterans, soldiers

Just Posted

Cook Street is home to many businesses, including a dance shop, coffee and ice cream shops, thrift stores, restaurants and more. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Victoria stores struggle with ‘business as usual’ amid homeless crisis

Average one-bedroom rental prices in Victoria are up 22 per cent in December compared to December 2021, according to the latest national rent report from Zumper. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria rent skyrockets 22% in a year, remains fourth worst in Canada

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 20 to 30 years old, around six feet tall with short brown hair and brown facial stubble. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Suspect sought after firing handgun outside Victoria business

Victoria Royals winger Jake Poole against the Kamloops Blazers on Dec. 10. (Courtesy of the Victoria Royals)
Victoria Royals split weekend games against Kelowna, Kamloops

Pop-up banner image