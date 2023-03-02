Sooke Fall Fair celebrates community, homegrown produce

Photography is among the many categories to be judged at this year’s Sooke Fall Fair. The fair returns on Sept. 9-10, and volunteers are needed. (Metro-Creative)

Lisa Nilsson | Contributed

For over a century, the Sooke Fall Fair has been a staple event in the community, celebrating local people and their homegrown produce, crafts, and more.

As one of the oldest continuously operated fall fairs in British Columbia, the fair relies solely on the kindness of volunteers and support from sponsors to operate and run.

This year’s fair, held on Sept. 9-10, celebrates the Wild West Coast, highlighting the area’s landscapes, ecosystems, animals, and marine wildlife. The fair will also honour the T’Sou-ke Nation and promote awareness of the region’s pristine waters.

People of all ages can enter the fair, with categories based on age, including adults 18 and up, youth 15-18, juniors 6-15, and preschool 2-6. Ten main categories are available: produce, flowers, kitchen craft, needlecraft, arts and crafts, photography, literary arts, honey, animals, and Lego.

Cash prizes are awarded for first, second, and third places and honourable mentions, with entry fees ranging from 50 cents to $2 depending on age and early bird entry.

In addition to the traditional categories, the fair plans to add family-friendly entertainment and games to showcase the community’s unique identity and lifestyle.

With the support of the Sooke News Mirror, the fair is also planning to publish regular articles on topics such as animal husbandry, photography, and canning, to help participants and visitors alike learn more about the fair’s various categories.

The fair is a fun and wholesome way to celebrate Sooke’s talent and creativity and raises funds for the community.

The fair is held at the Sooke Community Hall, 2037 Shields Rd. Everyone is encouraged to attend, participate, and celebrate the Wild West Coast.

Lisa Nilsson writes for the Sooke Fall Fair Society.



