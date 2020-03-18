The Sooke Fall Fair is a popular community event. This year’s theme is The Perfect Pumpkin Patch. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Fall Fair celebrating pumpkins this year

‘We’re even working on getting pumpkins in the zucchini race,’ says organizer

The Sooke Fall Fair is expected to grow into one big pumpkin patch this year.

The annual community event’s theme in 2020 is The Perfect Pumpkin Patch and features Captain BEE Amazing, the climate change crusader.

“The themes are related to pumpkins and bees,” said past-president Ellen Lewers, adding each category is dedicated to the giant gourd.

“We’re even working on getting pumpkins in the zucchini race.”

Organizers are aiming at attracting young people to the fair this year, and hope to hand out cards to schoolchildren with pumpkins seeds attached. The Sooke Children’s Garden Club is picking up 50 cards.

And along with the usual competitions – agriculture, home crafts, art, and literature – the fair is participating in the Buy BC program, which promotes a wide range of agriculture, food and beverage products.

The Sooke Fall Fair won the B.C. Fairs’ Buy BC display award last year, and hopes to repeat the accomplishment this year.

Lewers said the aim of the fall fair is support agriculture throughout the region.

“It’s really about supporting farmers in order to keep agriculture and rural character. If we don’t support those farmers then they won’t be able to grow and won’t be able to keep their farms,” she said.

The Sooke Fall Fair Society recently voted in a new executive, with Neil Poirier taking the reins of president. The group is also looking for volunteers.

This year’s fall fair program will be published in May.

This year’s fall fair is held on Sept. 12 and 13 at Sooke Community Hall.

“It’s a fun event,” Lewers said, “and it’s a necessary event to promote agriculture and keep it alive.”

For more information on the fall fair, please go online to www.sookefallfair.ca.


