Sooke Fall Fair competitors produce winners

The annual Sooke Fall Fair proved to be in a class of its own. And there were many winners to prove it.
Here is the list of winners provided by the Sooke Fall Fair Society:
Produce:
Village Food Markets Trophy for most points in fruit and vegetable classes – Lisa Nilsson; George Duncan Trophy for most points in vegetable classes – Lisa Nilsson; Arnold Glinz Trophy for most outstanding exhibit of vegetables – Lindsey Nelson; Frank Gray Memorial Trophy for best collection of vegetables – Lisa Nilsson.
Flowers:
T. Eaton Challenge Cup for most points in the flower section – Nathan Dobie; Sooke Garden Club Trophy for best bloom in show – Lisa Nilsson; Butler Brothers Trophy for most points in decorative flowers – Therese Kellner; Esther McPherson Memorial Trophy for most outstanding single rose – Nathan Dobie.
Kitchencraft:
Ann Miller Muir Trophy for most points in baking – Laura Vowles; B.C. Electric Historic Cup for most points in kitchencraft – Laura Vowles; Moore Family Trophy for best dinner rolls – James Pungente.
Needlecraft:
Sooke Quilters Trophy for most points in needlecraft – Margaret Sherwood; Ellen Brule Poirier Trophy for best quilt in show – Brenda Ballard; Mrs. Olive Wadams Memorial Trophy for most points in embroidery – Margaret Sherwood; In Memory of Sybil Banner Trophy for most points in knitting – Catherine Welsh; Most Points in quilting – Margaret Sherwood; People’s choice for favourite quilt – Brenda Ballard; People’s choice for favourite knitting – Sarah Jones.
Arts & Crafts:
Silver Streak Boats cash award for most points in arts & crafts – Abenaki Sprinkling; WA (Bill) French Memorial Trophy for best useful item from salvaged materials – Levi Cloutier; People’s choice for favourite arts & crafts entry – Jayme Hubbard; Sooke Fine Art Gallery Trophy for best watercolour – Abenaki Sprinkling.
Photography:
Wood Travel Trophy for best photo in show – Jonathan Kacki; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in photography – Jonathan Kacki; People’s choice for favourite photo – Lee-Ann Ruttan.
Literary Art:
www.sooke.org Trophy for most points in literary art – Laura Vowles.
JUNIORS
Preschool:
Locher Family Trophy for most points in preschool – Liam Young.
Junior Kitchencraft:
Shirley W.I. Trophy for most points in junior kitchencraft – Dahlia Billings.
Growing Things:
Phil Wilford Memorial Trophy for most points in growing things – Luka & Lochlan Anderson; Art Hadfield Trophy for most outstanding entry in growing things – Lochlan Anderson.
Junior Canning:
Marlene Barry, Reflexology 4 You Rosette for most points in canning – Wolfie Sigalet.
Flower Arranging:
Sooke’s Garden & Landscape Supply Trophy for most points in flower arranging – Julia White; Mary Gerrie Trophy for best flower arrangement – Cecily Sigalet.
Junior Art:
Farmer Family Trophy for most outstanding entry in junior art – Lily Sprinkling; All Sooke Arts & Crafts Rosette for most points in junior art – Luka Anderson.
Junior Writing:
Reading Room Trophy for most points in junior writing – Luka Anderson; Judy Jamieson Trophy for most outstanding entry in junior writing – Tanis Cortens.
Junior Photography:
Shoppers Drug Mart Trophy for most points in junior photography – Lilyanna Billings.
Junior Fibre Arts:
Olive Wadams Trophy for most outstanding entry in fibre arts – Lily Sprinkling; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in fibre arts – Daisy Hanscom; Jean Jackson Memorial Trophy for best knitted or crocheted article – Jane Federici.
Junior Hobbies:
17 Mile House Pub Rosette for most points in junior hobbies – Daisy Hanscom; WA (Bill) French Memorial Trophy for best useful item made from recycled materials – Alice Sprinkling.
OTHER SECTIONS
Youth:
Stick in the Mud Trophy for most points in youth photography – Levi Cloutier; Sooke Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 54 Trophy for most points in youth arts & crafts – Allison Forget; Frank Richardson Memorial Trophy for most outstanding arts & crafts entry – Allison Forget.
LEGO:
Junior Section Trophy for most outstanding entry in LEGO section – Mitchell Vowles; Roundabout Plumbing and Heating Trophy for most creative design in Lego (juniors) – August Cloutier.
Pet Parade:
Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in pet parade – Joseph Henry; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for favourite pet and pal – Gemma.
Special Awards:
Sooke Fall Fair President’s Trophy for best educational display – Produce and Growing Things; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for great Sookeini race winner – Hazel Nelson; Shirley Community Association Rosette for most outstanding entry in junior section – Amara Smith; Sooke School District 62, Aboriginal Education Dept. Trophy for most outstanding indigenous theme entry in the junior section – Saydie Pelletier.
Grand Aggregates:
Sooke Fall Fair Rosette for runner-up most points in junior section – Amara Smith; Sooke Fall Fair Grand Aggregate Trophy Juniors – Dahlia & Lilyanna Billings; Transition Sooke Trophy for Grand Aggregate Youth – Levi Cloutier; Sooke Fall Fair Grand Aggregate Trophy Adults – Jonathan Kacki; Raffle prize winner – Gift Basket – Sheila Hubbard.
