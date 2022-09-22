Sooke Fall Fair competitors produce winners

In two years since the pandemic began, Sooke held its first full fair on Sept. 10-11 at the Sooke Community Hall. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The annual Sooke Fall Fair proved to be in a class of its own. And there were many winners to prove it.

Here is the list of winners provided by the Sooke Fall Fair Society:

Produce:

Village Food Markets Trophy for most points in fruit and vegetable classes – Lisa Nilsson; George Duncan Trophy for most points in vegetable classes – Lisa Nilsson; Arnold Glinz Trophy for most outstanding exhibit of vegetables – Lindsey Nelson; Frank Gray Memorial Trophy for best collection of vegetables – Lisa Nilsson.

Flowers:

T. Eaton Challenge Cup for most points in the flower section – Nathan Dobie; Sooke Garden Club Trophy for best bloom in show – Lisa Nilsson; Butler Brothers Trophy for most points in decorative flowers – Therese Kellner; Esther McPherson Memorial Trophy for most outstanding single rose – Nathan Dobie.

Kitchencraft:

Ann Miller Muir Trophy for most points in baking – Laura Vowles; B.C. Electric Historic Cup for most points in kitchencraft – Laura Vowles; Moore Family Trophy for best dinner rolls – James Pungente.

Needlecraft:

Sooke Quilters Trophy for most points in needlecraft – Margaret Sherwood; Ellen Brule Poirier Trophy for best quilt in show – Brenda Ballard; Mrs. Olive Wadams Memorial Trophy for most points in embroidery – Margaret Sherwood; In Memory of Sybil Banner Trophy for most points in knitting – Catherine Welsh; Most Points in quilting – Margaret Sherwood; People’s choice for favourite quilt – Brenda Ballard; People’s choice for favourite knitting – Sarah Jones.

Arts & Crafts:

Silver Streak Boats cash award for most points in arts & crafts – Abenaki Sprinkling; WA (Bill) French Memorial Trophy for best useful item from salvaged materials – Levi Cloutier; People’s choice for favourite arts & crafts entry – Jayme Hubbard; Sooke Fine Art Gallery Trophy for best watercolour – Abenaki Sprinkling.

Photography:

Wood Travel Trophy for best photo in show – Jonathan Kacki; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in photography – Jonathan Kacki; People’s choice for favourite photo – Lee-Ann Ruttan.

Literary Art:

www.sooke.org Trophy for most points in literary art – Laura Vowles.

JUNIORS

Preschool:

Locher Family Trophy for most points in preschool – Liam Young.

Junior Kitchencraft:

Shirley W.I. Trophy for most points in junior kitchencraft – Dahlia Billings.

Growing Things:

Phil Wilford Memorial Trophy for most points in growing things – Luka & Lochlan Anderson; Art Hadfield Trophy for most outstanding entry in growing things – Lochlan Anderson.

Junior Canning:

Marlene Barry, Reflexology 4 You Rosette for most points in canning – Wolfie Sigalet.

Flower Arranging:

Sooke’s Garden & Landscape Supply Trophy for most points in flower arranging – Julia White; Mary Gerrie Trophy for best flower arrangement – Cecily Sigalet.

Junior Art:

Farmer Family Trophy for most outstanding entry in junior art – Lily Sprinkling; All Sooke Arts & Crafts Rosette for most points in junior art – Luka Anderson.

Junior Writing:

Reading Room Trophy for most points in junior writing – Luka Anderson; Judy Jamieson Trophy for most outstanding entry in junior writing – Tanis Cortens.

Junior Photography:

Shoppers Drug Mart Trophy for most points in junior photography – Lilyanna Billings.

Junior Fibre Arts:

Olive Wadams Trophy for most outstanding entry in fibre arts – Lily Sprinkling; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in fibre arts – Daisy Hanscom; Jean Jackson Memorial Trophy for best knitted or crocheted article – Jane Federici.

Junior Hobbies:

17 Mile House Pub Rosette for most points in junior hobbies – Daisy Hanscom; WA (Bill) French Memorial Trophy for best useful item made from recycled materials – Alice Sprinkling.

OTHER SECTIONS

Youth:

Stick in the Mud Trophy for most points in youth photography – Levi Cloutier; Sooke Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 54 Trophy for most points in youth arts & crafts – Allison Forget; Frank Richardson Memorial Trophy for most outstanding arts & crafts entry – Allison Forget.

LEGO:

Junior Section Trophy for most outstanding entry in LEGO section – Mitchell Vowles; Roundabout Plumbing and Heating Trophy for most creative design in Lego (juniors) – August Cloutier.

Pet Parade:

Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for most points in pet parade – Joseph Henry; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for favourite pet and pal – Gemma.

Special Awards:

Sooke Fall Fair President’s Trophy for best educational display – Produce and Growing Things; Sooke Fall Fair Trophy for great Sookeini race winner – Hazel Nelson; Shirley Community Association Rosette for most outstanding entry in junior section – Amara Smith; Sooke School District 62, Aboriginal Education Dept. Trophy for most outstanding indigenous theme entry in the junior section – Saydie Pelletier.

Grand Aggregates:

Sooke Fall Fair Rosette for runner-up most points in junior section – Amara Smith; Sooke Fall Fair Grand Aggregate Trophy Juniors – Dahlia & Lilyanna Billings; Transition Sooke Trophy for Grand Aggregate Youth – Levi Cloutier; Sooke Fall Fair Grand Aggregate Trophy Adults – Jonathan Kacki; Raffle prize winner – Gift Basket – Sheila Hubbard.



