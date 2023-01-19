The 2023 version of the Sooke Fall Fair is set for Sept. 10 and 11. (File - Sooke News Mirror) Dahlia Billings stands with her prize-winning cake at last year’s Sooke Fall Fair. Fair organizers are looking for volunteers for this year’s event. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Fall Fair looking for volunteers

The annual fair will take place Sept. 10-11

A long-standing fall tradition is gearing up for another big year.

Planning for the Sooke Fall Fair is underway, and organizers are seeking volunteers of all ages, genders and abilities to help.

Meetings of the fall fair committee are held on the third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Sooke Community Hall.

“Our philosophy embodies pride in local natural resources, pride and focus on individual and family endeavours, the integration of young and elderly, able and disabled, participator and spectator and most importantly the spirit of volunteerism in which our community has long prided itself,” the committee stated in a press release.

The Sooke Fall Fair is on the weekend of Sept. 10-11.

The Sooke and Otter Point Agricultural Association was formed in 1913, the same year the first Sooke Fall Fair was held. Originally established as an “agricultural fair, the Sooke Fall Fair has evolved into a community fair that showcases the achievements of the community and surrounding areas.

For more info on the fair, please visit www.sookefallfair.ca or email sookefallfairemail@gmail.com.

