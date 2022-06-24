Sooke Fall Fair releases competitions guide

Guide gives you everything you need to know to enter competitions in this year’s fair

The Sooke Fall Fair Guide 2022 is available at a variety of locations and online at sookefallfair.ca. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Fall Fair Guide 2022 is ready for harvest.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Sooke Fall Fair with roots that go back to 1913 has released its competition guide, which contains a wealth of information on the categories, classes and contests for this year’s event.

Sooke Fall Fair Guide 2022weighs in at 55 pages with everything you need to know about the adult sections, youth and multi-age sections, and junior sections, including entry forms and deadlines.

The completion period for exhibits for the 2022 fair has been extended from one year to three years because of the pandemic.

This year’s event includes a unique display that will showcase Pandemic Pastimes, illuminating how people came up with creative ways and activities to get through the past two years.

The age requirements for Junior Growing Things have changed to include preschoolers this year, and classes on carnivorous plants have been added.

The Great Sookeini Race, colouring contest, scarecrow, Sooke merchant and other contests are also back.

Whether you like to garden, knit, prepare preserves, jellies and jams, raise poultry and an assortment of other critters, or pursue photography and the literary arts, there’s probably a category you can enter for a chance to win a prize.

Organizers are grateful that a generous sponsor has donated large cash prizes for Ginger Beer and Root Beer, detailed in the guide’s section three under Kitchencrafts.

Captain Bee Amazing, a climate change crusader, will provide a timely buzz with appearances throughout the event.

The Sooke Fall Fair Guide 2022 is available at many locations throughout Sooke, including local businesses such as Village Food Markets, Western Foods, the Sooke News Mirror office at #4-6631 Sooke Rd., as well as the Sooke Library at 6671 Wadams Way. You can access the complete guide at sookefallfair.ca.

If you have some free time and want to help with this year’s event, there’s a need for more volunteers – call 250-642-4110 or email sookefallfairemail@gmail.com for more information.

The fair takes place Sept. 10 to 11 at the Sooke Community Hall at 2037 Shields Rd.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore