Sooke Fire rescue gets B.C. Hydro boost

Firefighters in Sooke can put some new gear on a charge card, courtesy of currency from B.C. Hydro.

Sooke Fire Rescue will receive $2,000 for new equipment through B.C. Hydro’s community grant program, which helps organizations committed to making a difference in their community.

The funds will help replace ageing medical aid equipment, which will allow a higher level of pre-hospital care for the wide range of emergency and non-emergency services Sooke Fire Rescue provides for the District of Sooke.

The grants are aimed at projects focused on building the workforce of tomorrow, safety education, and developing smart energy ideas, B.C. Hydro noted in an Aug. 21 news release.

B.C. Hydro offers Grassroots Grants of up to $2,000 for local programs and up to $10,000 for organizations expanding or developing programs in multiple communities through its Broad Impact Grants.

The next call for community grants begins on Feb. 1. Visit bchydro.com/grants for more information.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter