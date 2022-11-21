Sooke firefighnters rescue Christmas for many

Sooke Firefighters’ annual Santa Run is set for DEC. 10, with four trucks moving neighbourhood to neighbourhood to collect donations for the Sooke Food Bank. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke firefighters are answering the call once again to assist those in need with several initiatives throughout the holiday season.

The Sooke Firefighter’s Association and IAFF local 4841 Charitable Giving Campaign have set a goal to raise $56,000 to help more than 400 families this year.

The campaign is delivered in partnership with the Sooke Christmas Bureau, the District of Sooke, Village Foods and Western Foods. It is led by firefighters and district staff who volunteer their time for the initiative.

“It’s important to remember that the need is unprecedented this year, with more families and people struggling than ever before,” said Ashlene Aktarian, FireSmart coordinator for Sooke Fire Rescue. “Whether online, during the Santa Run or at various locations throughout the community, your donations are greatly needed and appreciated.”

The Sooke Firefighters Santa Run gets underway on Dec. 10 at dusk, around 5 p.m. Four fire trucks playing holiday music and decked out with bright, colourful lights will drive through neighbourhoods spreading holiday cheer and collecting cash donations. Contributions can also be made through a Go Fund Me page.

Click on See the routes/follow the trucks here >> for more information.

The value of each monetary donation will be matched through the purchasing power of the Sooke Food Bank, assisted by local support from Village Foods and Western Foods.

The Sooke Christmas Bureau encourages those who need a helping hand to register for their Christmas hamper by Dec. 1. You can apply at Sooke Family Resource Centre at 6672 Wadams Way or at the Sooke Food Bank at 2037 Shields Rd. until Nov. 25 between 8:30 and 9:30 a.m.

Volunteers will also collect cash donations at Western Foods and Village Foods during the last two weekends of November and the first two weekends of December.

