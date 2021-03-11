SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: 1 container … 2 containers … 3 containers … 4

Pamela Dangelmaier (Stefanie Fournier Photography)

Pamela Dangelmaier (Stefanie Fournier Photography)

Cory McInnis

Nine years ago, I inherited four large, heavy terra cotta containers from a friend. They had sentimental meaning, and each year, when I planted them, I would think of her.

When we moved, I was torn as to what containers to leave behind. Moving goes by weight, and something had to go, so I decided to part with two of them, passing them onto a new friend that was thrilled to take them.

With all the varieties of containers to choose from, you are sure to find one to use for balcony sites, front porches, back yards, patios; the list goes on and on.

March brings us business partners Pamela Dangelmaier and Elke Wehinger, who will offer an informative presentation on containers. All the tools and ideas for using containers in every garden, large or small. From the soil to maintenance, choose the correct container and protect them in the winter season.

Completing her bachelor of fine arts from the University of B.C., Dangelmaier pursued a career in theatre, television and film. She then co-founded Botanus.

Dangelmaier’s novel, Flour Garden, is a favourite among gardeners. She recently graduated from the University of the Fraser Valley, receiving a certificate in mindfulness teaching and learning and has started her own mindfulness-based coaching business at www.yourmindandyou.com where she offers mindfulness courses and workshops.

From the Blackforest in Rheinfelden, Germany, Wehinger has a master’s degree in floral design and owned a successful flower shop in Munich.

Wehinger immigrated to Canada in 1996 and soon co-founded Botanus. She is responsible for the filming and editing of the online Botanus Garden Club. Also, being a lifelong learner, she has the title of certified holistic nutrition coach.

Follow both Dangelmaier and Wehinger online at www.botanus.com/garden-club/welcome-to-the-club.

As a Sooke garden club member, join the Zoom meeting on Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. If you are not a member and would like to join the Sooke Garden Club, please email sookegc@gmail.com.

•••

Cory McInnis writes for the Sooke Garden Club.


Most Read