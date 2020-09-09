Sooke Garden club begins meeting online

This month guest speaker is Kristen Miskelly

Cory McInnis | Contributed

The past five months have brought many changes in our gatherings, communications, and lifestyles.

As we approach a new season, fall brings the Sooke Garden Club together with the start of a monthly meeting via Zoom on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., with our guest speaker scheduled at 7:30 pm.

All members are able to participate in the meeting. If you are not a member and would like to join the Sooke Garden Club, please contact Lori Kirk by email at kirkl@shaw.ca.

MORE SOOKE GARDEN CLUB

This month, the Sooke Garden Club has Kristen Miskelly as the speaker.

Miskelly is the co-founder of Saanich Native Plants, a native plant and seed nursery that aims to inspire and empower people to restore and conserve nature by providing native plants, seeds, and education.

She will highlight a suite of native plants suited to a variety of conditions and offer examples of drought-tolerant, deer-resistant and edible plants.

Miskelly will explain how gardening with native plants can help maintain local biodiversity, including the wildlife that depends on native flora. Here is a link to the Saanich Native Plants website http://saanichnativeplants.com.

Miskelly has a master of science in biology from the University of Victoria and specializes in the botany and ecology of southeastern Vancouver Island. She also helps coordinate the Haliburton Biodiversity Project and is on the Steering Committee for the Cascadia Prairie Oak Partnership.

Check the Sooke Garden Club Facebook page as well as www.sookegardenclub.ca or email us at sookegc@gmail.com; it is updated regularly and we’ll inform you of any changes on dates and events. Annual membership for the Sooke Garden Club is $15; new members are always welcome.

•••

Cory McInnis writes a monthly column for the Sooke Garden Club.


