SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: Discovering alpine plants in the coastal region

Sooke Garden Club meets May 26

Laura Caddy in an alpine region. She’s the guest speaker at the May 26 Sooke Garden Club meeting. (Contributed - Sooke Garden Club)

Laura Caddy in an alpine region. She’s the guest speaker at the May 26 Sooke Garden Club meeting. (Contributed - Sooke Garden Club)

Cory McInnis | Contributed

Going for a hike is one of my favourite things to do, somewhat like a form of therapy. Tie up your favourite hikers, pack some water, snacks, a camera and any other hiking essentials and head out to explore. Either with someone or on your own, being out in the forest trails or along the ocean paths, you soon feel the benefits of nature on your wellbeing.

You may ask yourself what are the alpine plants in our coastal area. Alpine is an adjective that describes mountainous environments, but alpine plants grow in many different regions.

Discovering the beauty of alpine plants, you can’t help but to stop and admire the colourful varieties that find their home amongst the dense forests, meadows and mountains.

The Sooke Garden Club welcomes Laura Caddy to speak on what the alpine environment is and how the plants have adapted to live there, and how they are grown at the University of B.C. in West Vancouver.

Before attending the Niagara Parks Commission School of Horticulture, Caddy worked in many areas in both the horticulture and agriculture fields. She has a varied background completing internships at Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University and Royal Botanic Gardens in Ontario, and then joining the University of Alberta Devonian Botanic Garden, where she held the positions of supervisor of horticulture and living collections, alpine and native plant collections curator and plant records manager.

In July 2016, Caddy joined the staff at UBC Botanical Gardens holding the position of curator-horticulturist of the E.H. Lohbrunner Alpine Garden.

As this will be the last speaker until September and the club cannot join together for summer activities, we can stay connected through our newsletter published quarterly, website and Facebook links.

Sooke Garden Club meets on May 26 at 7 p.m. As a Sooke Garden Club member, you can join the Zoom meeting with the guest speaker scheduled at 7:30 p.m. If you are not a member and would like to join the Sooke Garden Club, please contact Solange by email at sookegc@gmail.com.

•••

Cory McInnis writes for the Sooke Garden Club. Please email her at sookegc@gmail.com.

Home & GardenSookeWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke Fine Arts Show to have a virutal walk-through gallery for 35th year

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District has approved its plan that aims to reduce its total waste by about a third by 2030. (Black Press Media file photo)
CRD board approves plan aimed at cutting waste by a third by 2030

Solid Waste Management Plan to start tackling Greater Victoria’s largest waste sources

The Sooke Fine Arts Show will be online again this year, showcasing unique artworks from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal island artists from July 23 to Aug. 2. (File - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke Fine Arts Show to have a virutal walk-through gallery for 35th year

Longest-running show on Vancouver Island aims for 300 pieces in an online gallery

The Greater Victoria School District continues to face backlash over its wording and approach to Indigenous learners in its 2021-2022 budget talks. (Black Press Media file photo)
SD61 continues to face backlash over approach to Indigenous learners in budget talks

Greater Victoria Teachers’ Association expresses disgust over latest SD61 board meeting

Mason Rae, Grade 6, with his painting of an imagined watery night landscape. He used acrylic paint, a small brush and a toothpick. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Student art show ‘best we’ve ever had’ says Sooke Arts Council president

The Art of Kindness is on display until May 16

Comedy balloon artist Mike Dada of Sidney hands two-year-old Mila Yiau a balloon flower as she holds the hand of her mother Hannah Liao at Sunday’s street market in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney Street Market parks in temporary location for 2021

Market open Sundays at Mary Winspear parking through Oct. 10

Prince Rupert was one of the first B.C. communities targeted for mass vaccination after a steep rise in infections. Grey area marks community-wide vaccine distribution. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. tracks big drop in COVID-19 infections after vaccination

Prince Rupert, Indigenous communities show improvement

Then-minister Rich Coleman, escorted by Victoria Police, makes his way to the east wing amid a protest blocking the legislature entrances before the throne speech in Victoria, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. money laundering inquiry testimony ends today with reappearance of Rich Coleman

Responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, Coleman been recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month

Colin Dowler rests in hospital recuperating from wounds suffered from a grizzly bear attack north of Campbell River. He was able to end the struggle by stabbing the bear in the neck with a knife like the one he is holding. Photo submitted
‘Bad-ass dude that took on a grizzly bear’ doesn’t let 2019 B.C. attack bring him down

Campbell River’s Colin Dowler gets on with his life as his rehabilitation continues

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Meeting police chance to get sense of ‘frustrating’ gang violence situation: minister

Mike Farnworth met with police representatives Thursday following a recent spate of shootings

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue manager Ken Neden, as he goes over the events of the Qualicum Falls river rescue on Dec. 12, 2020, for a United Kingdom television program “Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera’. (Mandy Moraes photo)
UK TV show spreading news of daring B.C. river rescue across the world

Arrowsmith SAR trio share their accounts for ‘Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera’

Shane Ertmoed’s application for Escorted Temporary Absences was granted following a hearing May 4, 2021. (File photo)
B.C. child-killer an ‘average’ risk to sexually reoffend: Parole Board

Written reasons behind approval of Shane Ertmoed’s request for escorted absences shared

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking on a remote forest road in Naramata on May 10. (Submitted)
Kamloops brothers identified as pair found dead near Penticton

The bodies of Carlo and Erick Fryer were discovered by a local couple walking

Municipal governments around B.C. have emergency authority to conduct meetings online, use mail voting and spend reserve funds on operation expenses. (Penticton Western News)
Online council meetings, mail-in voting option to be extended in B.C.

Proposed law makes municipal COVID-19 exceptions permanent

A nurse prepares a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kelowna on Tuesday, March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press)
British Columbians aged 20+ can book for vaccine Saturday, those 18+ on Sunday

‘We are also actively working to to incorporate the ages 12 to 17 into our immunization program’

Most Read