SOOKE GARDEN CLUB: Farmers Livin’ the Dream

If 2020 has taught us anything it’s resilience, leaning into change, adapting to new routines, being kind to others and ourselves.

And the Sooke Garden Club stepped up and embraced the tech world of Zoom. The club’s last meeting was well attended, as we sat comfortably in our homes. The next meeting is Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., with guest speaker Katie Greenwood.

Recently, the club organized three small groups to tour Livin’ the Dream farm. Katie Greenwood, whose personal background is in health and fitness, guided this jewel of a farm tour.

Katie is one of seven farmers, and mother to three children, and part of three generations of the Greenwood family that live together on a 10-acre plot of land in Shirley. Together, they have created a market garden, which is one-quarter of an acre and this year they are just finishing up their fourth farming season.

The three generations of the Greenwood family decided to make a big move from their separate lives in the city of Richmond, to all live together on their plot of land for a simpler and rewarding way of life.

The Greenwood’s created Livin’ the Dream farm and living arrangement from a blank canvas of forested land. Within the first year they started farming, and by the second year had the main garden set up and were producing food.

Along with growing food, the family also tends to chickens and eggs, four bee colonies, goats and rabbits. As a team, they have created a plant-based skincare line, as well as teas and herbs with all the medicinal herbs grown on the farm.

