Sooke Garden Club ready for a new year of opportunity

The Sooke Garden Club’s next meeting is on Jan. 25 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. (Shutterstock.com)

Cory McInnis | Contributed

The Sooke Garden Club tidied up the year with the annual general meeting on Nov. 23, bringing in new members on the executive.

The executive members plan the year’s events and have some fun along the way. They meet once a month, all joining together, brainstorming with heads full of ideas to create an informative, creative gardening year.

To start off, Ron O’Brien will be the facilitator for the Jan. 25 meeting. He is the vice-president of the Sooke Garden Club and has also held the position of past president of the club for three years. O’Brien and his wife Shirley are avid gardeners taking care of their three-acre rural garden in Otter Point.

O’Brien’s interactive workshop will include opportunities to help members plan and initiate programs to help the club maintain the unsullied record as the No. 1 Garden Club in Sooke.

Newcomers and members will guide the executive by sharing what motivates and engages them in a garden club.

Some group activities will allow the club to explore some of the more common areas of gardening that everyone could learn from each other and apply to their own situation. Everyone will leave with new knowledge and a chance to express themselves in a fast-paced evening.

The Sooke Garden Club will meet on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m. in the St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall. Visit our Facebook page, website, or email us at sookegardenclub@gmail.com to learn more.

•••

Cory McInnis writes for the Sooke Garden Club. Email sookegc@gmail.com.

