Lily Lecinana, 11, who has fought cancer is now raising funds for 2020 Tour de Rock with a bottle drive set for Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. under the SEAPARC Leisure complex sign in Sooke. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)

Sooke girl who battled cancer hosting bottle drive for Tour de Rock

Event planned under Sooke’s SEAPARC sign on Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A Sooke girl who battled cancer is raising funds for the 2020 Tour de Rock riders when they make their way into town in late September.

On Saturday (Sept. 19), Lily Lecinana will be hosting a bottle drive for Cops for Cancer under the SEAPARC Leisure Complex sign along Sooke Road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 11-year-old, who is 10 months into remission from stage four Burkitt’s leukemia, was inspired to raise money for the event after she was named one of three junior riders by the 2019 team.

“It’s so different when cancer hits your child,” said Meredith Lecinana, Lily’s mom.

“We kept in touch with a couple of riders from last year. It’s so touching to know that there are people who would go and spend their time riding to raise awareness for pediatric cancer.”

The young girl, now in Grade 6 at Journey Middle School, has been on the mend since first diagnosed in April 2019. Her last scans came back negative in August, and her recent blood work went smoothly just days ago.

The Lecinana’s have raised more than $1,000 from early bottle donations and $600 in cash donations.

READ MORE: Little Lily donates hair to help kids battling cancer

This year, the 2020 Tour de Rock is going to look different compared to previous years.

Alumni riders will cycle legs in their hometown communities, passing the baton from Port Alice to Victoria from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

The riders cycle through Sooke and the rest of the Westshore on Sept. 30, after coming from Shawnigan Lake and Mill Bay earlier in the day.

In its 23rd year, Tour de Rock is pushing to hit a $600,000 goal, which supports pediatric cancer research and Camp Goodtimes, a medically-supervised camp experience for children with cancer.

Riders raised $81,000 as of Sept. 17.

The tour will finish in downtown Victoria on Oct. 2.

READ MORE: Oak Bay High raises more than $76,000 for Tour de Rock

 

