Sooke grant program provides up to $7,000 for community initiatives

Deadline for applications is March 15

Community organizations are invited to apply for funding through the District of Sooke’s community grant program by March 15.

This year, $65,000 will be allocated to the grant program to support community initiatives, programs, and events.

Grants may be awarded to organizations that provide ongoing value to the community and cannot raise all the necessary funds on their own.

Applicants must be a not-for-profit organization or an unincorporated group with demonstrated non-profit or charitable objectives, primarily located in the District of Sooke or offering programs or events there.

Up to $7,000 may be awarded as a community grant. Community grants exceeding $7,000 may only be awarded by unanimous resolution by district council.

To learn about the District of Sooke’s community grant program, please visit sooke.ca.

