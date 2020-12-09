Sooke grocery store donates $5,000 worth of food for holiday hampers

Village Foods in Sooke donated $5,000 worth of food to Sooke Christmas Bureau for their holiday hampers on Dec. 9. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Village Foods in Sooke donated $5,000 worth of food to Sooke Christmas Bureau for their holiday hampers on Dec. 9. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Village Foods in Sooke donated $5,000 worth of food to Sooke Christmas Bureau for their holiday hampers on Dec. 9. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Aaron Guillen
News Staff
‘We’re so glad to help out our community year after year’, says manager of Village Foods