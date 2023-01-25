Sooke group hosts online auction to raise funds for intergenerational community centre

The Sooke Region Communities Health Network is holding an online fundraising event to raise money for the Gathering Place, a seniors and multi-generational community center next to the public library. The auction takes place from Feb. 10 to 12. (Contributed – SRCHN)

There will be about 200 items donated by Sooke residents and businesses at the auction

An online auction will kick off on Feb. 10 and run until Feb. 12 in support of the Sooke Gathering Place.

The auction will feature about 200 items donated by residents and businesses in Sooke, including fine art, art and crafts, home goods, electronics, restaurants, vacation stays, entertainment and local services.

The idea for an auction came from a community consultation meeting last summer hosted by the Sooke Region Communities Health Network (SRCHN).

“Many people signed up to say they would donate to an auction,” said Mary Dunn, SRCHN president and chair of the fundraising committee. “It’s really easy to look through all the items and place bids, so hopefully, we’ll raise a lot of funds for the Gathering Place.”

The Gathering Place will provide a much-needed drop-in space for activities, crafting, dining, games, and socializing for the community. Additionally, the space will have a youth/intergenerational component and be available for community events.

The facility is part of larger affordable seniors complex slated to be built on Wadams Way next to the public library.

“The response from the community has been overwhelming,” Dunn said. “It really shows the community support behind the Sooke Gathering Place.”

To view items before the auction, please visit 32auctions.com/srchn.



