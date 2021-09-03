Jane Wakefield, left, of WorkLink and chamber president Karen Mason present a $1,348.65 cheque to Kim Metzger of the Sooke Food Bank. (Contributed - Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce)

Sooke groups donate proceeds from Indigenous workshop to food bank

Sooke Food Bank serves region from East Sooke to Port Renfrew

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce, the Sooke Region Tourism Association (SRTA), and WorkLink joined forces and donated $1,348.65 to the Sooke Food Bank.

The money was from ticket sales to the cultural perspectives workshop presented by Indigenous Perspectives Society held in Sooke last May.

The chamber identifying the need to build cultural competency and increase knowledge of Indigenous history, issues, and perspectives, teamed up with WorkLink and SRTA and brought the training to Sooke.

The Sooke Food Bank was identified as the recipient of the donation, as it serves the entire region from East Sooke to Port Renfrew.

