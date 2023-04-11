The first edition of the Grapevine was published on Jan. 14, 1959. (Sooke Region Museum)

The first edition of the Grapevine was published on Jan. 14, 1959. (Sooke Region Museum)

SOOKE HISTORY: A look back at Sooke’s first newspaper

Maurice Tozer published Grapevine in late 1950s

The birthplace of Sooke’s weekly newspaper was at the Tozer home in the area near today’s Charval Place and Larkspur Road, off Maple Avenue.

Once upon a time, there was no weekly paper but a bulletin by Bob Gibson of Gibson’s Cottage Store. He would have his bulletin printed to promote his specials and, as a courtesy, had begun allowing sponsoring groups to print announcements of their coming events.

MORE HISTORY: Sooke’s busy shopping centre

If I remember correctly, Maurice and Rosamund Tozer lived in a frame cottage with a small garden, and she commuted daily to her shop, the Haunted Bookshop, on Fort Street in Victoria. Pipe-smoking Maurice Tozer was a friendly fellow, sort of a philosopher, who really enjoyed chatting with people, and was very fond of the couple’s pets and shelties.

Maurice, a Brit, came from a business school background in Victoria, and when the couple moved to Sooke and decided to embark on this publishing venture, he had a one-room cabin built on the property.

He employed a typist to type up the copy and compose simple advertising. Those were the days before computers, and the women employed to do the typesetting, like Elizabeth Govenlock and Wendy Michelsen, must have had to stress the accuracy of their copy, which was run off on a Gestetner. Volume 1, No. 1, was dated January 14, 1959.

For the first year, Maurice produced a seven-page paper, 8½x14, and in his second issue, proudly printed a list of his advertisers: “Anglesea Motel, Brownsey’s Store, Bunnyland, Walter Conder, Gibson’s Shopping Centre, the Haunted Bookshop, Diddy Knight (Mrs.), Joneses Quality Grocery, John Linklater, Ray’s Low-Cost Foods, Richardson Bros., Sooke Building Supplies Ltd., Sooke Clinic Store, Sooke Coffee Shop, Sooke Lockers, Sooke Plumbing and Hardware.”

A series of changes and misunderstandings occurred in the next decade, and the newspaper, re-named The Mirror, was purchased by B J (Bud) Pauls, who became editor and publisher in 1974 and moved the shop to downtown Sooke.

Maurice Tozer died in 2005. By then, the Tozer property was lost to sight, purchased by local businessman Charlie Clark, who developed building lots in the area, naming one street Charval after his wife Valerie and himself. Maurice Tozer deserves to be remembered for initiating a newspaper that has served this community for 64 years.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum. Email historian@sookeregionmuseum.com.

Local HistorySookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Saanich author takes a page from B.C.’s past in first work of historical fiction

Just Posted

Robert McDonald in the Skookum Tools warehouse in Langford. The business is up for a provincial award for e-commerce. (Courtesy Skookum Tools)
Taking tools online a game-changer for Skookum Langford business

Managing editor Katie Engqvist’s cat Murray likes all boxes, regardless of whether his large frame fits inside. (Katie Engqvist/News Staff)
Unofficial Holiday: Tuesday is National Pet Day

Local author Valerie Green holds a copy of her first historical fiction book, called Providence, inside her home library in Saanich. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Saanich author takes a page from B.C.’s past in first work of historical fiction

Oak Bay High will be home to hundreds of young French-speaking as the Francophone Games land in the community this summer. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
French-speaking youth set to inspire with Francophone Games in Oak Bay