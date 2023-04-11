SOOKE HISTORY: A look back at Sooke’s first newspaper

The birthplace of Sooke’s weekly newspaper was at the Tozer home in the area near today’s Charval Place and Larkspur Road, off Maple Avenue.

Once upon a time, there was no weekly paper but a bulletin by Bob Gibson of Gibson’s Cottage Store. He would have his bulletin printed to promote his specials and, as a courtesy, had begun allowing sponsoring groups to print announcements of their coming events.

If I remember correctly, Maurice and Rosamund Tozer lived in a frame cottage with a small garden, and she commuted daily to her shop, the Haunted Bookshop, on Fort Street in Victoria. Pipe-smoking Maurice Tozer was a friendly fellow, sort of a philosopher, who really enjoyed chatting with people, and was very fond of the couple’s pets and shelties.

Maurice, a Brit, came from a business school background in Victoria, and when the couple moved to Sooke and decided to embark on this publishing venture, he had a one-room cabin built on the property.

He employed a typist to type up the copy and compose simple advertising. Those were the days before computers, and the women employed to do the typesetting, like Elizabeth Govenlock and Wendy Michelsen, must have had to stress the accuracy of their copy, which was run off on a Gestetner. Volume 1, No. 1, was dated January 14, 1959.

For the first year, Maurice produced a seven-page paper, 8½x14, and in his second issue, proudly printed a list of his advertisers: “Anglesea Motel, Brownsey’s Store, Bunnyland, Walter Conder, Gibson’s Shopping Centre, the Haunted Bookshop, Diddy Knight (Mrs.), Joneses Quality Grocery, John Linklater, Ray’s Low-Cost Foods, Richardson Bros., Sooke Building Supplies Ltd., Sooke Clinic Store, Sooke Coffee Shop, Sooke Lockers, Sooke Plumbing and Hardware.”

A series of changes and misunderstandings occurred in the next decade, and the newspaper, re-named The Mirror, was purchased by B J (Bud) Pauls, who became editor and publisher in 1974 and moved the shop to downtown Sooke.

Maurice Tozer died in 2005. By then, the Tozer property was lost to sight, purchased by local businessman Charlie Clark, who developed building lots in the area, naming one street Charval after his wife Valerie and himself. Maurice Tozer deserves to be remembered for initiating a newspaper that has served this community for 64 years.

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum. Email historian@sookeregionmuseum.com.

