SOOKE HISTORY: A look back at Sooke’s industrial past and natural beauty

Masses of log booms in Sooke Basin show how active logging and lumbering industry was in 1980s

A 1980s photo from the top of Mt. Manuel Quimper shows Sooke Basin and the activity of logging and lumbering industries. (Sheila Whincup – Sooke Region Museum)

Hiking is extremely popular today, witnessed by the many vehicles at the parking sites where people leave their vehicles to begin hiking in the Sea to Sea Regional Park.

Sheila Whincup took this photo in the early 1980s and showed the view you would have had from Mt. Manuel Quimper.

The masses of log booms in the Sooke Basin show how active the logging and lumbering industry was then. Sooke Forest Products, on Goodridge Peninsula, originally started by Harry Helgesen near Church Road in Sooke after he returned from service in the Second World War, had developed into an expanded proficient sawmill.

Running three shifts around the clock, hundreds of men and women were employed there, and many Sooke and Victoria families raised their children on a good income from Sooke Forest Products. Len Jones and his crew at Sooke Harbour Booming managed the widespread log booms circling around Goodridge Peninsula. Barges were mainly towed by Doug MacFarlane’s DEMAC and by Island Tug and Barge.

Today no view like this exists; world markets and supply sources have altered, and the sawmill (then called Lamford) closed in 1990. The peninsula, under different ownership, lies relatively inactive now. The scene from Mt Manuel Quimper shows very little industrial activity but a variety of pleasure craft can generally be seen sailing about the beautiful Sooke inlet.

When the harbour and basin were first surveyed by Capt. Henry Kellett in the Royal Navy’s HMS Herald in 1846, the captain named many geographical features for crew members on his vessel. Billings Spit, for instance, was named for a ship’s officer, while the 1800-foot elevation peak seen rising near the northeastern end of the basin was named for a seaman named Shepherd.

Mt. Shepherd, then, after Sooke’s settlement by Europeans, became part of the lexicon, a popular hike into the beautiful Sooke Hills. Little did we Sooke residents know, but alongside us were powerful men who wanted to see the mountain given a Spanish name to commemorate Spain’s time here in 1790, and they made it happen.

The influence of George Aitken, B.C.’s chief geographer, and Claude Harrison, Victoria’s city prosecutor, resulted, in 1939, in the name being changed to Mount Manuel Quimper. It may sound confusing, but that’s how it happened.

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum. Email historian@sookeregionmuseum.com.



