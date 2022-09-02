Hans Felderhof, left, meets with his counterpart in the completion of the Kapoor Tunnel. The tunnel was named in honour of the Kapoor family who logged in the region. (File - Sooke Region Museum)

Hans Felderhof, left, meets with his counterpart in the completion of the Kapoor Tunnel. The tunnel was named in honour of the Kapoor family who logged in the region. (File - Sooke Region Museum)

Sooke History: A meeting in the Kapoor Tunnel

Elida Peers | Contributed

The tunnel, 5.5 miles long, was bored from either end from its Sooke Lake source to Japan Gulch at Goldstream. Imagine the jubilation when these fellows, Greater Victoria Water District engineers, broke through the final masses of shale and greeted each other with a handshake.

The fellow on the left is Hans Felderhof, and folks who live in the Church Road and Helgesen Road part of the district will recognize a street there given the name Felderhof Road.

ALSO READ: Lumber Lions – Filming the past

All Victoria folk turn on the tap knowing they will get a good water supply but don’t necessarily know where the water comes from. Many are aware of the concrete above grade flowline, which carried water from Sooke Lake to Goldstream, where it got distributed throughout Victoria; this system was in place by 1914. For half a century, this worked reasonably well.

Still, by the 1960s, it was decided to bore a tunnel through the mountainsides rather than continue running water above grade through concrete sections over the hills and down the gullies. This circuitous route totalled 27 miles.

A custom-designed boring machine was built in Vancouver, and the process of creating a nine-foot diameter tunnel was begun, working from both ends of the direct route, which measured only 5.5 miles. Working their way through shale tended to clog up the boring equipment, and the work was continued manually.

When the proud moment arrived that the tunnel could be used, it was named the Kapoor Tunnel in acknowledgement of the Kapoor family who had operated the Kapoor Lumber Company Sawmill in the area. Like the original flowline, this route depends on gravity flow to send the water on its journey to serve Victoria.

Sooke residents are served by a different route, as a two-foot diameter steel pipe carries water from Sooke Lake into our town. Since 1996 our water management has been taken over by the Capital Regional District Water Services, headed by Ted Robbins.

Hans Felderhof was one of many Sooke folk employed by the water district over the years. Hans and his wife Claudia raised their family in Sooke, so it’s nice to note the street name that reminds us of their place in our history.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum. Email historian@sookeregionmuseum.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local HistorySookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Jail and Bail fundraiser in Sooke benefits Tour de Rock

Just Posted

The Greater Victoria School District board apologized for segregating Chinese students in the early 1900s. (Black Press Media file photo)
School board issues apology for 1900s segregation of Chinese students in Victoria

Teddy Anderson (Yeií S’aghi) started Medicine Wheel Publishing six years ago. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
New Langford Indigenous bookstore aims to create safe space for learning and sharing

Colwood council has voted in favour of a nearly 100 per cent pay increase for mayor and council after the committee of the whole narrowly endorsed the recommendation of staff and an independent citizen committee. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood council pushes pay increase closer to adoption

The new UVic transit exchange near the campus bookstore. (Courtesy BC Transit)
Transit riders can expect to see improvements on their trip to University of Victoria