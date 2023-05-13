Sooke Harbour looking west circa 1920s. While some trees remain in view today, housing has now taken over the landscape. (Sooke Region Museum)

Sooke History: From Farmland to Housing – a changing landscape

Aerial photograph shows Sooke in the 1920s

Elida Peers | Contributed

Farmland and forest – what a contrast this scene is from what we experience now as we drive through Sooke.

While some trees would undoubtedly be in view today, housing has now taken over the landscape. A current view would show that a population explosion has occurred, with bits of green showing between thousands of structures creeping up the hillsides.

This aerial photograph was taken the decade after the Sheringham Lighthouse was built in 1912. The survey plane would have been flying over Becher Bay and East Sooke, heading west, and the lighthouse can be glimpsed at the end of the peninsula at left in the photo.

The camera view starts at Woodward Point in East Sooke, where the neatly plowed fields demonstrate that the area was devoted to agriculture in the early 20th century. Quite a contrast from today, as homes are now being built all over East Sooke, save, thankfully, in the park.

The camera does not reach far enough to the east to show the T’Sou-ke Nation’s base at the mouth of the Sooke River.

Directly in the centre of this scene, you see the government wharf and the fishtraps operation headquarters at the foot of Maple Avenue. Fishtraps pilings are seen moored alongside, and if you had a magnifying glass, you’d know the web shed belonging to Sooke Harbour Fishing and Packing.

Directly behind the fishtraps headquarters, in the open field, you could note the Michael Muir house, Burnside, which still stands today, though a boatbuilding firm now owns the historic structure.

Beyond, to the left, you can find another large open field; this property was taken up in 1851 by Scottish settlers John and Ann Muir, which we know as Woodside Farm. At the time of this image, it was run by Arnold and Rosa Glinz as a dairy farm. Today, a significant portion of Woodside Farm is still in agriculture.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum. Email historian@sookeregionmuseum.com.


