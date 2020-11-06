SOOKE HISTORY: John Wilkinson first principal of Sooke high school

Wilkinson’s wife, Joyce, coached drama and collected local history

John and Joyce Wilkinson

John and Joyce Wilkinson

Elida Peers | Contributed

About the time they left Sooke, John and Joyce Wilkinson posed for this photo, commemorating their time at Milne’s Landing High School.

When the first high school west of Victoria opened in September 1946, John B. Wilkinson became the first principal. It was the 1946 Cameron Report on Education, which resulted in setting up the school districts of B.C.

Both John and his wife Joyce significantly impacted this district of then less than 2,000 population. In 1996, the school, now called Edward Milne Community School, celebrated its 50th anniversary together with the opening of the classy new building with a whale’s tail roof design.

This celebration event was attended by almost all of those who had been principal over the half-century.

At the time, John Wilkinson contributed, “After the war, I applied to the recently-formed School District #62 (Sooke) … As principal, I had charge of four classes of seven to nine at the Langford end and four courses at Milne’s Landing, grades seven to twelve. The district had taken over the buildings in two army camps. The site at Milne’s Landing was part of the army camp, but at the other end, the army huts had to be moved from a location in Victoria several miles to a site that had recently been farming land.

“It soon became apparent that no single location would satisfy both ends of the district. The Langford people could accept bus rides into Victoria, but not travelling out west, whereas Jordan River and Port Renfrew thought they had gone far enough when they reached Sooke.”

The postwar population expansion in the Colwood/Langford area meant the establishment of Belmont High School shortly after. While John Wilkinson was attending to math instruction and administration, his wife Joyce set about gathering Sooke’s history and coach drama at the school, which resulted in Sooke youngsters winning many drama awards. Names of actors included Ron Fedosenko, Marilyn Vowles, Lynda Shepherd and Eloise Nixon.

Principals during the 50 years also included Joseph Jupp, Eugene Maglio, Lewis Seens, Don Kerley, Terry Sankey, Jim Gauley, Carol Chandler and Del Clark.

In case anyone is interested in my secretarial/administrative history, when I was in Grade 10, I was hired by the district as the first secretary for the high school, typing exams, etc. on jellypads (photocopiers did not exist) for which I believe I was paid $15 a month.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historySooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke restaurant owner given cheque to cover cost of free Christmas dinner

Just Posted

BC Transit’s double-decker buses in Victoria don their fabulous Mo’staches in support of Movember. (BC Transit/Twitter)
Mustachioed double-decker buses hit Victoria streets to support Movember

Campaign raises funds and awareness about mental health, suicide prevention and cancers

The remains of the Capital CityCentre Hotel after a late-night fire tore through the building Thursday, Nov. 5. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
UPDATED: Late-night Victoria hotel fire started with mental health call, arson suspected

Six people injured

Ben Molesky (left) and Mike Thomas, co-chairs of Sooke Christmas Bureau have begun stocking hampers for the holiday season. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke Christmas Bureau begins prep for holiday hampers

Organizers estimate spending $30,000 to stock up for those in need

Cathy Gouk, of Cathy’s Corner Cafe, was given an $1,000 cheque to help cover the cost for her annual Christmas dinners. Every year, Gouk hand out around 450 turkey dinners for free. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke restaurant owner given cheque to cover cost of free Christmas dinner

‘It feels good to be little elves,’ says church group

Saanich police executed a search warrant on a home in the 3400-block of Whittier Avenue on Thursday night (Nov. 5), coming away with drugs, weapons and arresting six people. (Black Press Media file photo)
Drug and weapons seized from Saanich home, six people arrested and released

Saanich police had been keeping an eye on Whittier Avenue home for weeks

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

A police vehicle blocks access to a dirt road near Whiskey Creek on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Three bodies were discovered in a gravel pit on Sunday, Nov. 1. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Dead bodies probe: Did you pick up any hitchhikers near Whiskey Creek recently?

Police say two individuals leaving grisly scene may have flagged down passing motorist for a ride

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: John Wilkinson first principal of Sooke high school

Wilkinson’s wife, Joyce, coached drama and collected local history

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau surveys the room as he listens to Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam speak during a news conference in Ottawa, Friday, November 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says hoped-for COVID-19 vaccine faces distribution hurdles in the new year

Trudeau says Canada will require ‘a very sophisticated plan’ to be able to roll out vaccines

(Black Press file photo)
Hospitalization of hereditary chief puts Gold River protest against logging company on hold

Mowachaht/Muchalaht say road use dispute with Western Forest Products not a priority until recovery

North Island – Powell River MP Rachel Blaney received unanimous support for a motion condemning Whole Foods and its owner Jeff Bezos for banning poppies from staff uniforms. Photo contributed
North Island MP gets unanimous support for condemning Whole Foods’ poppy ban

North Island MP and NDP Critic for Veterans Affair Rachel Blaney received… Continue reading

A WestJet flight on the runway leaving Comox. On Oct. 26, the BCCDC identified with a WestJet flight leaving the airport with a case of COVID-19 on board. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Third COVID-19 exposure on flight at Comox airport

WestJet flight 3172 leaving Comox to Calgary has been identified with a case

A new UBC study published in the Emergency Medicine Journal on Oct. 29, 2020 found fewer children are visiting ER departments at B.C. hospitals. (Children’s Hospital/Facebook)
Fewer children visiting emergency rooms in B.C. during pandemic: UBC study

The research is published in the Emergency Medicine Journal

Most Read