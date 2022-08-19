Bert Acreman stands next to a logging truck owned by G.E. Bernard Forest Products in 1948. The Sooke logging company logged in the Sheilds Lake area for several years. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

Bert Acreman stands next to a logging truck owned by G.E. Bernard Forest Products in 1948. The Sooke logging company logged in the Sheilds Lake area for several years. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

Sooke History: Logging firm harvested trees throughout region

Bernard sold to many different businesses, including B.C. Forest Products

Elida Peers | Contributed

Someone recently asked if the Sheilds Lake area had ever been logged – indeed, yes, more than once.

This 1948 photo shows truck driver Bert Acreman standing beside a truck with its door labelled “G.E. Bernard Forest Products Sooke, B.C.”

The Douglas-fir logs on the truck were destined to be hauled down Mt. Shepherd Road, which runs into Harbourview Road, and then along the highway towards Cooper’s Cove to the Munns Mill operation, whose enterprise stood just west of the current Shell station. Other logs were dumped on the west side of the cove, right where the restaurant stands these days, where they were formed into booms.

MORE LOCAL HISTORY

Eric Bernard harvested poles and logs from throughout the region. He had a particular fondness for the area around Sheilds, Grassy and Crabapple lakes, land which he’d bought from the E&N Railway land grant.

In the winter, he frequently took loads of hay up to the higher altitudes so deer could forage when the snow lay deep. Bernard and his wife Marjorie had a cabin at Crabapple for a weekend retreat.

Bernard sold to many different outfits, including the CNR, Moore Whittington, Crowe Gonnason, B.C. Forest Products, B.C. Hydro, and B.C. Tel. To make things easier for hauling equipment, he asphalted seven miles of road almost as far as Empress Mountain.

Eventually, Bernard sold his land to B.C. Forest Products, whose forestry engineer Roy Sworder was headquartered at Cooper’s Cove alongside the log dump. By the end of the 1970s, the B.C. Forest Products land had been sold to a developer with big plans that did not materialize, and now is parkland held by the Capital Regional District.

Bert Acreman was among the seven sons of Benjamin Acreman and Emma Jane Bradley, arrivals from Newfoundland, joining the Mugfords, with whom they were related.

The Mugford Boarding House served as home to schoolteachers and, in 1924, welcomed teacher Annie Johnson, who arrived here from Prince George. It wasn’t long before Annie was married to Bert Acreman, and the couple built a home which still stands at the corner of Sooke Road and Solent Street.

Bert and Annie Acreman had one son, John – must have been a misnomer, as everyone called him Jake. While Jake inherited his dad’s skill with mechanics and drove a truck as well, his real love was farming, and his mature years were spent cattle ranching near Campbell River and in Didsbury, Alta.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum. Email historian@sookeregionmuseum.com.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historySookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke Fine Arts Show winners in fine company

Just Posted

Island Health has warned that the region’s drug overdose incidents are increasing. It’s recommended that users get their drugs tested at Substance UVic, use a safe injection site, carry naloxone, and stagger their use with a friend. (File - Shutterstock.com)
A new highly toxic drug mix hasn’t emerged in Sooke yet, say Mounties

The Crash Test Dummies bring their international tour to Sidney’s Mary Winspear Centre for two shows, Aug. 22 and 23. (Crashtestdummies.com)
Twice the ‘90s fun in Sidney with Crash Test Dummies

Victoria police are working to locate missing man David Johnstone. (Courtesy Victoria Police Department)
UPDATE: Man reported missing in July found dead, say Victoria police

Trevor Paul has announced a bid for council. The civic election is on Oct. 15. (Contributed - Laura Bryant)
Traffic congestion, sidewalks and park development top Sooke candidate’s list