SOOKE HISTORY: Milne’s Landing CNR station

Jane Kitching waits for the train bringing groceries and dry goods to Sooke in 1927. (Sooke Region Museum)

Jane Kitching waits for the train bringing groceries and dry goods to Sooke in 1927. (Sooke Region Museum)

Elide Peers | Contributed

Back in the 1920s, freight was often carried via the Canadian National Railway from Victoria to supply Sooke.

The Milne’s Landing Station, pictured here in 1927, stood a bit west of where Meota Drive meets Sooke River Road. This area is frequented by hikers nowadays, as the Galloping Goose corridor (originally the route of the CNR) intersects with Sooke River Road a couple of times.

The little girl perched on the oil barrel is Jean Kitching, who accompanied her dad to the station to wait for the puffing steam locomotive, bringing a shipment of grocery and dry goods supplies.

READ: Whiffin Spit named after Royal Navy clerk

At that time, the Kitchings and their partners, the Hardys, operated the Kitching & Hardy grocery store at the northwest corner of Sooke Road and Otter Point Road. Eustace Arden originally built this structure in 1909 and it still stands today, and now houses a restaurant.

Eustace Arden had also operated a horse-drawn stage, and it was in that fashion that groceries had initially been brought to stock his general store. In the time of pioneers, transport of merchandise from Victoria to Sooke had been by sailing schooner or sloop, so when rail transport became available, it was seen as a significant advancement.

Near the station stood a cottage that housed the CNR section foreman, Ernest Hillen, and his family. Small vehicles called “speeders” were used for quick transport along the rail line as well, and we recall hearing that sometimes the speeders were used for hi-jinks.

Sooke resident Danny Eddy grew up on Sooke River Road in the 1950s, and he recalls he and his buddies having the opportunity for speeder jaunts along this route as far as Colwood for a bit of fun, returning with no one the wiser.

The other CNR station, which was familiar to us, was built alongside the track approximately where Saseenos Road meets the CNR/Galloping Goose route, a bit east of Woodlands Road, where there was also a siding loading Alf Brown’s poles. After hauling logs, lumber and poles from the Sooke hills’ uplands, the rail line, converted from steam locomotives to diesel, was in use transporting munitions from Cowichan Bay to Rocky Point in the 1960s.

In 1987, the Capital Regional District leased the province’s corridor and established the very popular hiking trail as far as Leechtown.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Local HistorySooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Renfrew gets new snowplow
Next story
RON CAIN: Ease your way into running

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
VicPD arrest man at gunpoint after firearm call

Man faces charges for breaching condition not to possess replica firearms

Port Renfrew Fire Chief Dan Kuzman, left, and Juan de Fuca Electoral Area Director Mike Hicks, separated by two fishing rods for safe pandemic physical distancing, display the village’s new snowplowing unit. (Contributed)
Port Renfrew gets new snowplow

With equipment, CRD crew can clear roads following snowfall

Sooke’s Amy McLaughlin holds Theodore, a bunny who will be going to a new owner in Nanaimo within the coming days if all goes will at an upcoming bunny play-date. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Sooke woman looking to hop into bigger space for bunny business

Amy McLaughlin has rescued over 400 bunnies across the Island, mainland

Jerry Dyck plans to purchase a new RV to drive across Canada in, once it’s safe to travel again. (Courtesy BCLC)
Victoria man plans post-pandemic cross-Canada RV trip after $2M lottery win

Retired electrician bought the winning ticket in Duncan

Oak Bay Police. (Black Press File Photo)
Man walks out of Oak Bay liquor store with $140 bottle of tequila

Oak Bay Police briefs Jan. 17 to 24

Crews with Discovery Channel film as an Aggressive Towing driver moves a Grumman S2F Tracker aircraft around a 90-degree turn from its compound and onto the road on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. It was the “most difficult” part of the move for the airplane, one organizer said. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO: Vintage military plane gets towed from Chilliwack to Greater Victoria

Grumman CP-121 Tracker’s eventual home the British Columbia Aviation Museum on Vancouver Island

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Second doses delayed as B.C. vaccine delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is urging visitors to stay on designated trails after a hiker became injured in an unsanctioned area last week. (Westerly file photo)
Injured hiker rescued in Pacific Rim National Park Reserve

“Safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talk about the next steps in B.C.’s COVID-19 Immunization Plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, January 22, 2021. Two more cases of the COVID-19 strain first identified in South Africa have been diagnosed in British Columbia, bringing the total to three as of Jan. 16.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. now has three cases of South African COVID-19 variant, six of U.K. strain

Both variants are thought to spread faster than earlier strains

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Milne’s Landing CNR station

Elide Peers | Contributed Back in the 1920s, freight was often carried… Continue reading

Rodney and Ekaterina Baker in an undated photo from social media. The couple has been ticketed and charged under the Yukon’s <em>Civil Emergency Measures Act</em> for breaking isolation requirements in order to sneak into a vaccine clinic and receive Moderna vaccine doses in Beaver Creek. (Facebook/Submitted)
Great Canadian Gaming CEO resigns after being accused of sneaking into Yukon for vaccine

Rod Baker and Ekaterina Baker were charged with two CEMA violations each

Police discovered a makeshift nightclub in a Vancouver apartment on Jan. 23, 2021, and say it wasn’t the first time this month officers have been called to the unit over social gathering concerns. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Doorman of makeshift ‘booze-can’ in Vancouver apartment fined; police look to court order

This marks the fourth complaint about social gatherings inside the apartment in January

Local musician and artist Daisy Melville created a watercolour portrait of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders from the recent American inauguration, and with help from her mom, is now selling t-shirts and more with funds going to the Comox Valley Food Bank. Image submitted
Island artist turns Sanders inauguration meme into art for good

All proceeds from the sale of shirts, sweaters and more will go to the Comox Valley Food Bank

A Kelowna couple welcomed their Nooner baby in December. (Flytographer)
Kelowna couple welcomes baby girl from Hotel Zed Nooner campaign

Nicole and Alex will now have 18 years of free stays at the hotel

Most Read