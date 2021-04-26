This photo of Phoebe Dunbar standing on a grey whale alongside her Lifetimer boat, in a little inlet near Beechey Head, was taken in June 1989 by Adele Lewis. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

This photo of Phoebe Dunbar standing on a grey whale alongside her Lifetimer boat, in a little inlet near Beechey Head, was taken in June 1989 by Adele Lewis. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)

SOOKE HISTORY: Phoebe and the whale

How a whale’s skeleton ended up in the local high school

Many of us know that when Phoebe Dunbar was the coordinator at Edward Milne Community School, she accomplished many things, but does everyone know that in 1989 she stood on a whale?

This particular whale was floating in a little cove near Beechey Head. When Phoebe was alerted by East Sooke’s Louise Paterson, she revved up her Lifetimer boat and invited Adele Lewis and me to come along while searching for the deceased whale.

That little adventure was only the beginning, for Phoebe had visions of the whale skeleton becoming a highlight of the new school. Those who do not already know why Edward Milne Community School, built in 1996, was designed in the shape of a whale’s tail, read on.

READ: Alleged bootlegger has his day in court

First came the flensing, and if you are ever planning to help flens a whale, make sure you have lots of Vicks VapoRub to plug your nostrils as the stench is overwhelming.

Anyway, Phoebe and Louise recruited everyone who inadvertently crossed their paths and set up a schedule for flensing the whale. People would hike out through East Sooke Regional Park with gloves and tools to where the action was taking place; it took days to scrape most of the whale flesh from the bones.

For the next phase of the job, harbour crabs were enlisted.

Maywell Wickheim took charge of enclosing the skeleton in a net; the pukey-smelling net was transported by Jack Homer, utilizing his Roche Cove and the Secretary Isle boats. The boat crew released the net-enclosed skeleton into about 40 feet of water, not far from Goodridge Island.

The museum organized a harbour tour on Jack Homer’s cabin cruiser Secretary Isle, and we were delighted to cruise over the immersed net and christen it with champagne. Meanwhile, the crabs did their work, assisted by anthropoids, and when the net was lifted again by the boat crew, the bones were glistening clean.

All of this was volunteer work, but the next challenge for Phoebe was finding funding to hire a paleontologist with the skill to reassemble the whale, not only correctly but securely, so that it could become a focal point, high overhead in the commons of the new Edward Milne Community School. The Victoria Foundation came to the rescue.

Next time you’re in the school and scan the skeleton overhead, maybe give a thought to the broader community effort that has provided a distinctive character to this part of our educational history.

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of Sooke Region Museum.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cutline: This photo of Phoebe Dunbar standing on a grey whale alongside her Lifetimer, in a little inlet near Beechey Head, was taken in June 1989 by Adele Lewis.

historySookeWest Shore Arts Council

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria’s new mower is cutting more than grass
Next story
Highlands District hands out $13K to 15 groups

Just Posted

sig
Sooke council eyes new service agreement with chamber of commerce

First look: Council will also consider first three readings for property tax rate bylaw tonight

A writer studying in England drew from her roots growing up in Sooke for a story that’s been short-listed for a prestigious international prize.
Former Sooke resident up for prestigious writing award

Cara Marks earns nomination for the 2021 Commonwealth Short Story Prize

Four motors and a boat were stolen from the 12th Garry Oak Sea Scouts’ compound at Cadboro-Gyro Park on April 19 or 20. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
Stolen motors, boat leave Saanich youth sea scouts program inoperable

Buyers asked to be wary when purchasing used outboard motors or boats

According to the World Health Organization website, resistance in gonorrhea started after the introduction of antimicrobials – a class of drug that kills micro-organisms – in the beginning of the 20th century. And since then, resistance has been building. (Pixabay photo)
Worrisome cases of ‘super-gonorrhea’ reported throughout the world

Gonorrhea gains resistance to antibiotics, says World Health Organization

Westley Wilson (top) and brother Malcolm Wilson participate in the firefighter course at a past Highlands Fling. (Black Press Media file photo)
Highlands District hands out $13K to 15 groups

Parks and community programming were the priority

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

An Armstrong woman, an amputee who lost her leg below her knee several years ago, says she was verbally and physically assaulted by a man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in a handicap spot at Vernon’s Walmart Saturday, April 24. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)
Okanagan amputee assaulted over handicap parking spot

Armstrong woman with prosthetic leg says she was verbally attacked and spat upon by man who couldn’t see her disability as she tried to park in Vernon store’s handicap space

Alaska’s chief medical officer, Dr. Anne Zink, measures a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for a clinic held in Hyder, Alaska, on Thursday, April 22, 2021. State health officials have said Alaska has an ample supply of COVID-19 vaccines, and Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he wanted to offer vaccines not only to residents of Hyder but also to Canadians across the border from Hyder in Stewart, British Columbia. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska governor shares COVID vaccine supply with small B.C. town

The hope is it could lead to the Canada easing restrictions between Stewart, B.C., and Hyder, Alaska

NDP MP Sheila Malcolmson speaks with the media about her private members bill regarding abandoned vessels, in Ottawa on Thursday, November 30, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. to add mental health, substance use support for youth to 15 communities

Roughly $56 million, as part of the 2021 provincial budget, will be used to launch the teams

The We-Wai-Kai campsite, bordering Rebecca Spit Provincial Park on Quadra Island. (John McKinley file)
Community requests people avoid non-essential travel to Quadra Island

‘Community requests people avoid non-essential travel to Quadra Island’ — Director Jim Abram

A syringe is loaded with COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Received 1st dose of COVID vaccine before April 6? It’s time to register for 2nd in B.C.

Individuals who have not registered via the provincial system should do so starting May 1

This photo of Phoebe Dunbar standing on a grey whale alongside her Lifetimer boat, in a little inlet near Beechey Head, was taken in June 1989 by Adele Lewis. (Contributed - Sooke Region Museum)
SOOKE HISTORY: Phoebe and the whale

How a whale’s skeleton ended up in the local high school

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Teen boy, 15, dies in hospital after being stabbed in Vancouver park

A fundraiser has been started for the boy’s family

FILE – British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Attorney General David Eby to testify at money laundering inquiry

Inquiry came after reports revealed gaming, real estate, luxury vehicles were being used to launder money

Most Read