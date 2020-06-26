SOOKE HISTORY: Remembering the Class of 1947

Sooke students always have a sense of pride

The Milne’s Landing High School Class of 1947 included Joan Rumsby, Gwen Jenner, Audrey Sullivan, Merle Forrest, and Laurie Wilson (seated). (Sooke Region Museum photo)

As I watched the 2020 graduates of Edward Milne Community School walk in front of the building wearing their gowns and mortarboards last week, practicing social distancing, I thought of the ongoing sense of pride of the graduating students, but also of the enormous changes that have taken place over the last 73 years since our first graduation.

The class of 1947, at Milne’s Landing High School, was the first high school class to graduate west of Victoria. Back then, there was no Belmont High School, it came a bit later.

MORE SOOKE HISTORY

MLHS opened its doors in 1946, using the old army camp buildings constructed on the Milne farm during the Second World War.

The smiling group of graduates you see here were posed in the living room of the first principal of the school, John B. Wilkinson. This structure, originally the guardhouse for the army camp, was converted into living quarters for the principal’s family.

At left is Joan Rumsby, sister to the well-known brother electricians, Larry and Bill Rumsby. Joan became Mrs. Zipp and made a home in Seattle, coming back to Sooke later. Next to Joan is Gwen Jenner, whose mother became the home economics teacher at the school. Gwen became Mrs. Farmer and the couple made their home in Esquimalt.

Next in line is Audrey Sullivan, who married John Wilson, raised a large family and went on to teach in Sooke schools. Audrey’s siblings, Rodney Sullivan and Lynda Fisk still live in Sooke, while sister Yvonne Reibin lives in Langford. Merle Forrest is on the right; Merle became Mrs. Proteau and made her home in Nanaimo. Merle’s older brother Pat Forrest, a well-known local fisherman, graduated a couple of years earlier from Victoria High School.

Seated in the centre of this group of belles is Laurie Wilson. Son of Albert Wilson, who initiated Sooke Lockers & Cold Storage, Laurie went on to spend his career as a teacher in Victoria, where he and his wife Norma made their home.

By the 1960s, the school’s name changed to Edward Milne Secondary School, and the size of graduating classes had begun to expand; when it became Edward Milne Community School in 1987, the graduates numbered 10 times our first five grads.

Wouldn’t it be fascinating if we could somehow look decades ahead and see what interesting lives the graduates of 2020 will be contributing to their world?

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Sooke makes 1,000 paper cranes for resident battling cancer

Just Posted

Remains of black bear found near Jordan River

Passerby made grisly discovery on logging road

Thief flees down Victoria streets with owner trapped in bed of truck

VicPD looking for video footage of the incident

Sooke makes 1,000 paper cranes for resident battling cancer

Receiving the cranes, Sarah Galbraith-Bonella says she is ‘eternally grateful’ for the Sooke community

Sooke council members receive nearly $146,000 in remuneration and expenses

Pay details included in Statement of Financial Information for 2019

Is your local intersection or road slated for improvements?

Sooke’s $3.4-million road improvement program heads into third year

NHL no longer considering Vancouver as hub city

Contingency plan for if player caught COVID-19 hit snag between league, health officials

Efforts by B.C. First Nations to keep COVID-19 rates low are working, says health officials

Concerns of a surge in cases still remain

COVID-19 increases risk for Canada’s ‘invisible’ homeless women: study

The study is the first ever comprehensive national portrait of women’s homelessness

Canada almost self-sufficient in PPE as Canadian businesses step up

Canada has still not received anywhere near the quantities of PPE that have been ordered

Supreme Court sides with Uber driver seeking better pay, benefits

Man behind the planned class action, David Heller, is an Ontario driver for UberEats

Police say person shot in Glasgow has died; 6 others injured

The wounded officer was in ‘a critical but stable condition’, according to police officials

SOOKE HISTORY: Remembering the Class of 1947

Sooke students always have a sense of pride

VIDEO: Driver enters oncoming traffic, recklessly speeds through B.C. school zone

Dashcam footage was shared on Reddit Tuesday

B.C. reopening travel not sitting well with several First Nations

A number of safety conditions have yet to be met Indigenous leaders maintain

Most Read