SOOKE HISTORY: Rupert Soule left a lasting legacy

Rupert Soule’s career began as a whistle punk and later as a faller. He also excelled in logging sports. (Sooke Region Museum)

The big smile was typical of Rupert Soule, a kindly gentleman, longtime logger, All Sooke Day competitor, and community volunteer.

This photo is from 1996 when Sooke celebrated the opening of the new Edward Milne Community School. The reunion brought alumnae from all over North America, and Rupert enjoyed the visit.

Rupert was the son of an architect, Cornelius Soule, who had designed several structures in Victoria, including North Ward School. Married to school teacher Mary Ann Schultz, Cornelius settled on Saltspring Island, where their son Rupert was born. Their next move was to a property along the Sooke River, and this spot is remembered today as Soule Road, leading to the river from Sooke River Road.

Rupert grew up to become a woodsman and bought a two-acre property facing the Sooke waterfront with his first wife, Madeleine. This property has recently become our Ed Macgregor Park, named for Sooke’s first mayor.

While Rupert’s woods experience began when he was a whistle punk for Phillips Brothers, he went on to spend most of his working life as a faller. Most of the falling in those years was by a two-man crosscut saw. He worked for Elders for many years and described this summer experience: “There was a head faller and a second faller … in wasp season, the frontman would go through a wasp nest, and the second man would get all the wasps.”

When chainsaws came on the scene, Rupert described the first chainsaws as heavy beasts which took two men to lift into place; once into the cut, the saw would be operated singly by the faller.

Some years after his wife’s untimely passing, Rupert married Gladys Graignic, a daughter of Pete Graignic, one of the managers of the fishtraps operation run by Sooke Harbour Fishing & Packing and based at the foot of Maple Avenue.

As a competitor in the logging sports at All Sooke Day, Rupert excelled at the springboard chop, taking many trophies. Later, retired from the woods, he became an official starter for the competitions, where he gained a reputation as being scrupulously fair and honest.

Finally, he contributed maintenance chores at the community hall that he had helped to build so many decades before.

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum. Email historian@sookeregionmuseum.com.



