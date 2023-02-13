The Knox Knitting Group is welcoming new members to its weekly meetings. (Contributed photo)

Sooke Knitting group brings community together with heartfelt stitches

A Sooke knitting group is taking a novel approach to stitching together new members.

“You don’t have to knit or crochet to join,” said Marion Williams, who helped launch the Knox Knitting Group three years ago. “You can join just for the social aspect. It doesn’t cost anything and is a great way to make new friends.”

It’s also proven helpful therapy for Williams, who’s been dealing with multiple sclerosis for 10 years.

The group knits and crochets lap blankets, shawls, baby blankets, hats, scarves, and gloves which they donate to the women’s shelter, low-income families, charitable organizations and individuals.

“We try and help whoever needs assistance, including anyone living in their car,” Williams said. “Although knitting is usually associated with the winter months, we want to keep going all year because there’s a lot of need out there.”

Sooke Hospice Society coordinator Jane Beddows said the throws and blankets are well received, especially during winter.

“Several clients use them during the colder months,” Beddows said. “I gave a throw to a client who was thrilled that someone would be kind enough to do this for her. When she passed, her husband slept with the knitted throw.”

The scarves and toques made available during Christmas hamper deliveries in Port Renfrew were warmly received.

“When we were leaving, I saw kids in Port Renfrew wearing them, and it made me smile,” said Beddows, who also volunteers at the Sooke Food Bank. “Thank you, everyone, with the Knox Knitting Group for your kindness.”

COVID limited what the original six members could do for the first few years.

“We couldn’t meet, but we started a Facebook page, and we’re up to about 15 members now,” she said. “It’s great to be able to get together again. Kathy Planiden has been a huge help from the very beginning. She knits and crochets beautiful items and does all our deliveries.”

Demand has been so great that they started asking by word of mouth and through church members for any materials they could donate, such as wool, yarn, and knitting needles.

ALSO READ: $11.3-million affordable housing complex opens in Sooke

“The response from the community has been unbelievable,” Williams said. “We have enough yarn to keep us going for now, but we’re always looking for more. I can’t say enough about the support Knox Presbyterian has provided, including not charging us for the room.”

The Knox Knitting Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church at 2110 Church Rd. If you would like to join, want to donate materials or would like more information, leave a message at 250-642-4124.


news@sookenewsmirror.com
CommunityEast SookeSookeWest Shore

