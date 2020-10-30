Sooke library set to reopen in November

Book lovers can once again browse the shelves at local branch

Vancouver Island Public Library’s Sooke branch is expected to reopen to patrons in early November. (Pixabay photo)

Sooke book lovers will soon return to their public library to browse for fall reading material after the branch was temporary closed to reduce the spread of COVID 19.

The Vancouver Island Public Library (VIRL) opened many of its branches for limited-service this week. Sooke is expected to open in early November for “modified sit down,” said David Carson, VIRL’s director of corporate communications and strategic initiatives.

Reflecting on the unique aspects of their branch layouts and the communities they serve, some branches will offer walkthrough service of a limited collection, while others will open their entire collection, offer sit-down service, and provide public computer access.

“The openings we’re seeing this week are a direct result of the hard work, dedication, and resilience our staff have demonstrated despite the challenges the pandemic has created,” said Melissa Legacy, VIRL’s director of library services and planning.

VIRL has taken a careful, methodical approach since temporarily suspending in-branch services in response to the pandemic, including offering takeout service and enabling users to access books, DVDs, magazines, and other materials from branches across the Island, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast.

The Port Renfrew branch will continue to offer takeout service only.

Library users must adhere to posted safety information and staff’s directives, including limiting the number of people allowed inside at a time and maintaining a proper physical distance.

Need additional information? Please go online to virl.bc.ca/services.

RELATED: Library issues notices of layoff to most staff

RELATED: Library stepping up reading services



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sooke