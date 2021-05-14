Sooke library’s summer reading club gearing up for spy season

The Sooke and Port Renfrew Vancouver Island Regional Library branches have a full dance card of things to do, starting with a summer reading club for children up to 12 years old.

The online club helps children keep their reading skills practiced over the summer by using fun tools, prizes, interactive events and, most importantly, a spy academy craft bag. The theme of this year’s reading club is Crack the Case, hence the necessary spy kit.

The club officially begins June 29. Registration begins June 14 at virl.bc.ca/src. Once registered online, children can track their progress and earn badges. Don’t forget to pick up the spy package at the local branch.

• Every month the library hosts a StoryWalk with the Sooke Region Museum where you can find a new story to read as you walk along the museum grounds. It is a free, physically-distanced program that does not require registration. The book May 18 to 29 is Get Me Another One! by Robert Munsch. June 22 to July 3 will be And Tango Makes Three by Justin Richardson & Peter Parnell.

• Weekly babytimes and storytimes are hosted on the Storytime Corner Facebook group (facebook.com/groups/655179938676675).

• Gardening tips from master gardeners. Find the series on YouTube here: https://bit.ly/3ulq4s2.

• There’s a book club for adults too, called Take a Break and hosted over Zoom with supplementary Facebook group to discuss. The book this month is Kindred by Octavia Butler. Join the club here: facebook.com/groups/2515132905375861.

A teen summer quest about Lord of the Rings will be coming, June 29 to Aug. 17. More information to come.

Did you know there are free craft kits available for all ages? This month they are make your own pop-up cards for kids.

For anyone in the family who loves watching construction equipment work, check out this time lapse video of the new Sooke library location’s foundation being poured: youtube.com/watch?v=cAyFGWnuqAg.

May is Asian Heritage Month, and the library has a list of Vancouver Island and B.C. Asian Canadian history features as well as links to reading lists by Asian authors here: virl.bc.ca/asian-heritage-month/.

